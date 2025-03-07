SpaceX’s Starship explodes in space, debris falls over The Bahamas and South Florida

In a dramatic turn of events, SpaceX’s Starship rocket lost control and broke apart in space shortly after its launch on Thursday, with fiery debris streaking across the skies of South Florida, Jamaica, and The Bahamas.

The incident occurred just minutes after liftoff from Starbase in Texas, cutting short a test mission aimed at deploying mock satellites.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) quickly responded by issuing ground stops at major airports, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Orlando, citing “space launch debris.” The restrictions remained in effect until at least 8 p.m. ET, according to a Reuters report.

SpaceX’s live stream showed the 403-foot rocket ascending successfully, with a smooth stage separation and a dramatic catch of the first-stage booster back at the launch pad using giant mechanical arms. However, moments later, the Starship began to tumble uncontrollably. In an update, SpaceX confirmed that the vehicle experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” causing the loss of contact with the spacecraft.

“We will review the data from today’s flight test to better understand the root cause,” SpaceX stated, emphasizing that each mission offers valuable lessons to improve Starship’s reliability.

The failed mission comes nearly two months after a previous launch attempt ended in an explosion over the Turks and Caicos. Both incidents involved test flights aimed at perfecting the Starship’s ability to deploy satellites and eventually carry astronauts to the Moon under a NASA contract.

Bahamas issues statement on debris fallout

The government of The Bahamas quickly addressed the incident, confirming that debris from the Starship fell into airspace over the Southern Bahamas. In an official statement, Bahamian authorities clarified that the country has no regulatory authority over SpaceX’s Starship operations, as these are licensed by the FAA.

Under an existing treaty obligation, The Bahamas issued a Notice to Mariners (NOTMAR) to ensure maritime safety. The government also revealed that SpaceX has assured Bahamian officials that the debris contains no toxic materials and poses no significant threat to marine life or water quality.

SpaceX teams are expected to conduct full debris recovery and cleanup efforts in The Bahamas, overseen by local agencies, including the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection.

“The Government of The Bahamas remains engaged with SpaceX and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure proper recovery actions are carried out,” the statement read, emphasizing that this incident does not involve SpaceX’s Falcon 9 program, which has a controlled booster landing arrangement with The Bahamas.