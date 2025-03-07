NewsCaribbeanBahamas

SpaceX’s Starship explodes in space, debris falls over The Bahamas and South Florida

SpaceX's Starship
By Sheri-kae McLeod

In a dramatic turn of events, SpaceX’s Starship rocket lost control and broke apart in space shortly after its launch on Thursday, with fiery debris streaking across the skies of South Florida, Jamaica, and The Bahamas.

The incident occurred just minutes after liftoff from Starbase in Texas, cutting short a test mission aimed at deploying mock satellites.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) quickly responded by issuing ground stops at major airports, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Orlando, citing “space launch debris.” The restrictions remained in effect until at least 8 p.m. ET, according to a Reuters report.

SpaceX’s live stream showed the 403-foot rocket ascending successfully, with a smooth stage separation and a dramatic catch of the first-stage booster back at the launch pad using giant mechanical arms. However, moments later, the Starship began to tumble uncontrollably. In an update, SpaceX confirmed that the vehicle experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” causing the loss of contact with the spacecraft.

“We will review the data from today’s flight test to better understand the root cause,” SpaceX stated, emphasizing that each mission offers valuable lessons to improve Starship’s reliability.

- Advertisement -

The failed mission comes nearly two months after a previous launch attempt ended in an explosion over the Turks and Caicos. Both incidents involved test flights aimed at perfecting the Starship’s ability to deploy satellites and eventually carry astronauts to the Moon under a NASA contract.

Bahamas issues statement on debris fallout

The government of The Bahamas quickly addressed the incident, confirming that debris from the Starship fell into airspace over the Southern Bahamas. In an official statement, Bahamian authorities clarified that the country has no regulatory authority over SpaceX’s Starship operations, as these are licensed by the FAA.

Under an existing treaty obligation, The Bahamas issued a Notice to Mariners (NOTMAR) to ensure maritime safety. The government also revealed that SpaceX has assured Bahamian officials that the debris contains no toxic materials and poses no significant threat to marine life or water quality.

SpaceX teams are expected to conduct full debris recovery and cleanup efforts in The Bahamas, overseen by local agencies, including the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection.

“The Government of The Bahamas remains engaged with SpaceX and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure proper recovery actions are carried out,” the statement read, emphasizing that this incident does not involve SpaceX’s Falcon 9 program, which has a controlled booster landing arrangement with The Bahamas.

More Stories

SpaceX’s Starship

Turks and Caicos issues warning after SpaceX’s Starship explosion

The government of Turks and Caicos has issued an urgent warning following debris from SpaceX’s Starship rocket falling from the sky after a mid-air...
JetBlue

JetBlue extends suspension of flights to Haiti amid ongoing civil unrest

JetBlue Airways announced on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince until at least...
Balliceaux Island St. Vincent

St. Vincent government officially acquires Balliceaux Island

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines announced on Thursday that Balliceaux Island has officially become part of the nation's patrimony. Prime Minister...
British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie de Castro

British Virgin Islands education minister announces metal detectors at high school

British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie de Castro revealed plans to introduce metal detectors at Elmore Stoutt High School (ESHS) as part of a...
Guyana announces launch of global biodiversity alliance

Guyana asks ICJ to block Venezuela’s elections in disputed Esequibo region

Guyana on Thursday requested that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order Venezuela to halt its plans to hold elections in the disputed Esequibo...
Haiti international airport

Haiti opens third international airport in Les Cayes

Haiti has officially opened its third international airport, Antoine Simon Airport, in the southwestern city of Les Cayes, offering a secure alternative to the...
Bahamasair denies allegations that millions of dollars missing from its operations in Haiti

Bahamasair flight attendant evades arrest after US$100,000 seized at Cap-Haïtien Airport

Agents from Haiti’s Brigade for the Fight against Drug Trafficking (BLTS) seized more than US$100,000 at Hugo Chavez Cap-Haïtien International Airport on March 1,...
Caribbean women leaders

Caribbean women leaders: Paving the way for a new generation of political influence

Women's political leadership in the Caribbean has a rich and transformative history. From the earliest trailblazers to the current crop of powerful women leading...
Jamaican Government steps in to fund Alexander Bustamante birthday celebrations in Hanover

Jamaica announces members of Sexual Harassment Tribunal

Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced the members of the newly established Sexual Harassment Tribunal, which will oversee...
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean expands Artist Discovery Program to highlight Bahamian culture

Royal Caribbean has announced the expansion of its Artist Discovery Program from onboard showcases to onshore experiences, providing a significant platform for Bahamian artists—including...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
SpaceX’s Starship

Turks and Caicos issues warning after SpaceX’s Starship explosion

Skip to content