Several Guyana Defence Force soldiers shot by Venezuelan gunmen

In a brazen and alarming attack, heavily armed assailants opened fire on a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) resupply vessel along the Cuyuni River, leaving six soldiers wounded and prompting an immediate military reinforcement.

The ambush, carried out by masked gunmen from the Venezuelan side of the river, has escalated tensions along the border and raised urgent concerns over Guyana’s territorial security.

The attack occurred around 15:45 hrs on Monday near Black Water Mouth when the GDF team was en route from Eteringbang to the Makapa GDF Observation Post. Suddenly, two wooden boats carrying armed men intercepted the vessel, surrounding it before launching a hail of bullets. The GDF patrol responded with return fire, but not before multiple soldiers were shot in the violent exchange. The assailants eventually retreated, vanishing into the dense jungle on the Venezuelan side.

The injured soldiers have been identified as:

Second Lieutenant Ansel Murray – shot to the right side of the head

Sergeant Kevon Davis – shot in the right foot and ankle

Corporal Andrew Fraser – sustained gunshot wounds to the left side of the abdomen and shoulder

Corporal Kevin Henry – shot in the left arm and shoulder

Lance Corporal Travis Yorrick – shot in the right thigh

Private Ezron Samuel – shot in the right side of the abdomen

Despite their injuries, all soldiers remained conscious and are now in stable condition. They received immediate medical attention from GDF medic Lance Corporal Melville at the Makapa GDF Observation Post.

In response, the Guyana Defence Force has rapidly deployed additional troops to the region, warning that any further provocations will be met with decisive action. “The GDF has been mobilized to reinforce its presence in the area, ensuring the security of its personnel and safeguarding the territorial integrity of Guyana. The Force remains committed to protecting its borders and will take all necessary measures to address any threats to national security,” the statement declared.

Authorities suspect the attackers to be linked to the notorious Sindicatos gang, known for its violent cross-border operations. The attack underscores the growing instability along the Guyana-Venezuela border, raising fears of further escalation.

Military and law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring the situation, vowing swift and decisive action against any threats. “The safety and well-being of our troops remain our highest priority,” the GDF emphasized in its urgent statement.

With tensions on the rise, Guyanese officials are on high alert, reinforcing border security and preparing for any further hostilities.