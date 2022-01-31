Producer Jr Bloodline Drops New ‘Riddim’ Protection List

Kingston producer Junior Smith, better known as Jr Bloodline, is confident that his latest project, the Protection List Riddim, will be a huge success.

Released on October 22, the seven-track set features Blessings Counted (Mummy) by Onsound Mynd, Protection List (Maestro Don), If I Die (Proghres), Hyya (G-Whizz), Time and Prayer (Lavisch), Guide Me (GIHRL), and Mi Learn by J Dart.

- Advertisement -

“I believe this rhythm has the potential to be one of the top rhythms for 2022. All the songs on it are conscious and inspirational. I’m getting great feedback about this project from DJs in different parts of the world, including the Caribbean, Africa, Australia, and Europe,” he said.

“I’m not new to the game, but I’ve been building my brand over the past few years. I decided that I wanted to do something different by using these artistes to push positive vibes based on what we see happening here in Jamaica with crime and violence,” the producer added.

He said he wanted to produce a riddim as a household name. “Household in a sense very family-friendly, music to inspire a nation, motivate anyone who hears the songs.”

Code Lank mixed and mastered the Protection List rhythm. According to JR Bloodline, the project took almost two years to complete.

“I wanted to make sure the project was full package and quality-driven,” he shared.

JR Bloodline has produced music such as the Morning Bliss (a joint effort with Luigi Society) and Lifespan rhythm.

The producer’s biggest project to date is Funny How by Onsound Mynd. To date, the song has more than 2,000,000 views on YouTube.

Born and raised in Seaview Gardens, Kingston, he began his career as an engineer at the 007 studio, organizing dubs. He has worked with other producers such as Seanizzle, Troyton Music, and Anju Blaxx.

The hardworking producer is currently working on several new projects slated for later this year.

“I have a lot of new projects in the works. The fans can expect a lot of new music from Jr Bloodline Music Group this year,” he said.

JR Bloodline is also the promoter of the popular Morning Bliss Breakfast Party held annually.