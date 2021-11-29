Prince Charles Arrives in Barbados As Island Declares Itself a Republic

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, arrived in Barbados on Sunday for a two-day visit as the island declares itself a republic.

The two-day trip will see him carrying out a brief program of engagements before returning to the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

According to political analysts, the visit is of significance as Barbados when removes the Queen as head of state. This means that Prince Charles will never hold the role as Barbados’ head of state, however, whenever he ascends the throne, he will be the head of the Commonwealth – of which Barbados will remain a member.

- Advertisement -

The transition to a republic will take place on the 55th anniversary of Barbados independence on November 30; a date which is already celebrated as a national holiday each year. There have been events throughout the country this month, starting on November 23, which will continue until November 30, including a Parliamentary Debate on the new Charter, which was held on November 23 and 24th.

The central event which Prince Charles will attend, to declare Barbados a republic and mark the inauguration of the President of Barbados will be at National Heroes’ Square in Bridgetown, beginning at 11 p.m. (local time) on Monday.

Once Barbados becomes a republic there will be 15 Commonwealth Realms left in the world – the United Kingdom, along with Antigua and Barbuda; Australia; The Bahamas; Belize; Canada; Grenada; Jamaica; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Solomon Islands; and Tuvalu.

Prince Charles’s last visit to Barbados was in March 2019 during a Caribbean Tour with The Duchess of Cornwall, his wife Camilla.

CMC