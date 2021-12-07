Opposition Party Scores Win in Tobago Elections

The opposition Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has won the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections that political observers say will have implications for the future relationship between Trinidad and Tobago in the future.

The PDP routed the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) that had been in office for the past 21 years.

Preliminary results from Monday night’s polls show that the PDP led by trade unionist, Watson Duke, has won at least 12 of the 15 seats in the THA and the PNM Tobago Council leader, Tracy Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who was vying to become the first woman Chief Secretary also lost.

- Advertisement -

The incumbent chief secretary Ancil Dennis, was also a casualty of the poll that followed the inconclusive results in January when both parties won six seats in the then 12-member THA.

The seats were increased so as to prevent a re-occurrence of the situation and in an immediate reaction to the results, PDP deputy leader, Farley Augustine, who is expected to be the new chief secretary, said the results should be viewed in the context of the move to gain self-determination from Trinidad.

“Let this win be a strong message that Tobago has rejected your incomplete autonomy bill and we demand more. Let this be a resounding message, a strong message that we have rejected your notion that we are only good enough to earn TT$200 million per year and we must resort to be beggars of the national purse.

“Let this be a strong message Mr. prime Minister that we in Tobago have rejected your bullying tactics and that the kind of bullying that is part of the political culture in Trinidad is not welcome in Tobago,” Augustine said.

Earlier this year, the government was forced to send the legislation aimed at improving the socio-economic and political relationships between Trinidad and Tobago back to a joint select committee of Parliament after opposition legislators failed to provide the necessary support for the measure.

The government, with 22 members, needed a special three-fourths majority or 31 legislators to approve of the “The Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self Government) Bill, 2020

Augustine said Tuesday that he was open to working with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who is from Tobago, on improving relations between the two islands.

“And so Mr. Prime Minister even before we get to Thursday’s swearing-in, I want to say to you that I hope we can have a cordial relationship because the country must come before party and country must come before self.

“I urge you do not spite Tobago because the Tobagonians I know are mighty enough to get rid of you. Let that be a warning that you ought to respond to us in a dignified manner and that we are willing to work with you to see this island develop. We have been behind …to long, our development parameters have not worked for far too long and it has to work from henceforth,” Augustine added.

But in a statement posted on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Rowley said “once again, the people of Tobago have gone to the polls, as required, and have taken part in free and fair elections, cementing our position that in this nation democracy is very much alive and well taken care of:”.

He said the results have clearly indicated that the people of Tobago, on this occasion, have opted for change.

“The People’s National Movement, having managed the affairs of Tobago for 21 years, unbroken, must thank the people of Tobago for the many occasions when you would have entrusted us with the responsibility for your care, attention and development.

“On this occasion when we have been replaced, even in disappointment, we commit to continue to be of service to all the people of Tobago, remain resolute in our support of the further development of the island and the improvement in the quality of life of all Tobagonians.”

Rowley said that the various campaigns held out various clear positions to the people and the winning party, the Progressive Democratic Patriots, now has a clear mandate to stand by the commitments it held out to the population of Tobago.

“The PNM and the Central Government will continue to respect the wishes of the people of Tobago and will do all that is within its capacity and responsibility to ensure that Tobago progresses within the administration of Trinidad and Tobago as required by the existing laws and our common pursuit of national development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has extended “congratulations to Tobago for choosing new leaders to help chart a course towards a future for sustainable opportunities and transformation for all in Tobago”.

She congratulated Duke, Augustine and the PDP “on your resounding victory.”

Persad Bissessar’s United National Congress (UNC), had been supportive of the PDP in the election.

CMC