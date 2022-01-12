Opposition legislators won’t return to Parliament without advice from Chief Medical Officer

Following positive COVID-19 tests of four government legislators, and the subsequent suspension of the debate on St. Vincent and the Grenadines budget, Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday says opposition lawmakers will stay away from Parliament until the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache indicates the way forward.

Friday was scheduled to lead off the debate on the EC$1.3 billion (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) budget January 11 in response to the five-hour presentation by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves on January 10.

However, Gonsalves is one of four ministers who have tested positive for the virus. The others are Urban Development Minister, Julian Francis, Education Minister Curtis King and Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar.

Friday told a news conference that Speaker Rochelle Forde called him to say that the CMO wants all parliamentarians be tested for COVID-19.

Speaker Forde also indicated that the resumption of the budget debate will be delayed to allow for the testing.

/CMC