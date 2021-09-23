Nine New Cabinet Ministers sworn in The Bahamas

Nine members of newly elected Prime Minister Philip Davis’ Cabinet were unveiled on Monday as they were sworn in by Bahamas Governor-General Sir Cornelius A. Smith.

Davis said the ministers, who took the oath of office during a ceremony at Baha Mar, “are the initial members of a Cabinet which will reflect the breadth and depth of the competencies and characteristics of our team; experience combined with innovation; expertise combined with a willingness to see things anew; integrity and a strong sense of purpose”.

The new ministers are: Senator Ryan Pinder, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs; Wayne Munroe, QC, as Minister of National Security; Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training; Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service; Alfred Sears, Minister of Works and Utilities; Jomo Campbell, Minister of State for Legal Affairs; Senator Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs and Leader of Government Business in the Senate; Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness; and Clay Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs.

PLP Deputy Leader, Chester Cooper, was sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister on Saturday.

Prime Minister Davis, who became The Bahamas’ fifth Prime Minister when his Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) defeated the incumbent Free National Movement (FNM), 32-7 in last Thursday’s general elections, said on Monday that the newly appointed ministers were ready to take the necessary action to fix the country’s problems.

“I want to be clear,” he said. “We are not here to tinker at the edges of these problems. We are here to meet them head-on. The Deputy Prime Minister and I share a bias in favor of both innovation and action.”

