Congresswoman Yvette Clarke Hails Passage of the Build Back Better Act

Caribbean-American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette Clarke has welcomed the passage of H.R. 5376, otherwise known as the Build Back Better Act, in the United States House of Representatives.

With unanimous Republican objection, the Democratic-controlled House, in a 220 to 213 vote, on Friday narrowly passed the centerpiece of US President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, approving US$2.2 trillion in spending over the next decade to fight climate change, broaden health care and enhance America’s social safety net.

“History was just made, and I am tremendously proud and grateful for the leadership that brought us to this moment in America,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC). “We passed the Build Back Better Act to deliver unprecedented investments that will help all Americans find solid ground again.

“Folks are getting the support to rebuild their lives and communities after the devastating impact of the ongoing pandemic, and a more equitable economy that has favored the wealthy since the Reagan era,” added the representative for the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York.

“The Build Back Better Act will lower costs for families such as prescription drugs, health care premiums, child care and home care for seniors.

“Collectively, these unprecedented investments represent a significant step in advancing President Biden’s economic plan to create jobs, reduce costs, tackle the climate crisis, make our nation more competitive, and rebuild the middle class,” continued Clarke, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce on Immigration and a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Clarke, who is also chair of the Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation Subcommittee of the House Committee on Homeland Security, said the Build Back Better Act will usher in “generational change,” which includes US$150 billion federal investment in housing, “the largest in our history,” for one million new and improved affordable housing units as well as housing vouchers.

The Act will also provide, among other things, universal preschool for 3- and 4- year-olds in the largest expansion of public education since the K-12 system was originally created; high-quality child care, where no family pays more than 7 percent of their income; and a half-trillion-dollar investment in taking on climate change, with meaningful reductions in carbon emissions and Justice 40 measures that get on the path to a clean energy future.

In addition, the Act will prevent the deportation of immigrants who came to America with their parents at a very young age and whose status is yet to be regularized, known as Dreamers; and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, such as Haitians; among others.

“These are sincere and historic investments in our future,” Clarke said.

“And it’s about time. In the coming days, I will host information sessions on the specifics of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act for my Brooklyn community.”

Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty said: “This is a historic day for America. House Democrats delivered on our promise to Build Back Better for the American people.

“The Build Back Better Act is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lower everyday costs burdening working families – from health care to child care to housing – and, most importantly, is fully paid for by making big corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share,” she said.

“I call that a win for America,” Beatty added. “We have worked hard to deliver impactful social spending for the American people.”

CMC