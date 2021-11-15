Lt. Governor Elect Sears looks forward to deepening trade and investment between Virginia and Jamaica

WASHINGTON DC, November 12, 2021 – A week after her election to the post Lt. Governor of Virginia, Winsome Sears, met with members of the Jamaican diaspora on the “Let's Connect with Ambassador Marks” virtual townhall on Thursday November 11th, 2021.

In introducing her, Ambassador Marks lauded her accomplishments as Virginia’s first woman to be elected to the high office of Lieutenant Governor and the first person of Jamaican birth to be elected statewide. She noted that these accomplishments continue Mrs. Sears many firsts after becoming the first elected Jamaican American female Republican, first female veteran, and first naturalized citizen to serve in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

In addressing the audience, the Lt. Governor elect shared her background emphasized that she is a proud Jamaican American and will do everything in her ability to keep the high standards expected of her by her parents and fellow Jamaicans.

- Advertisement -

In responding to questions from the audience, the Lt. Gov. Elect said:” In terms of trade between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Jamaica, I want you to know that I will be doing everything that is possible to have this collaboration become a reality.”

She said she was “going to push for more trade between Jamaica and Virginia by working closely with the Governor who comes from the Hedge Fund background and is experienced in investments in various industries all over the globe. “I am going to make sure that we consider all kinds of opportunities between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Jamaica,” she declared.

Lt. Governor Elect Sears pointed out that while she could not now indicate the type of trade now taking place between Jamaica and Virginia, she was certain that there was a wide range of opportunities available to be explored by investors from Virginia and companies in Jamaica.

She said she would work closely with Ambassador Marks and her team to point the direction in which the investors can go.

The Lt. Governor also used the opportunity to extend an invitation to Ambassador Marks to represent the Government of Jamaica at her installation ceremony on the 15th of January 2022.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, who was also a guest on “Let’s Connect,” congratulated the Jamaican born Lt. Governor Elect on behalf of the Government of Jamaica on her election to the post.

“I want to congratulate you. You have accomplished a wonderful feat and have made Jamaica proud. Let me wish you all the best when you take up office. Your performance is a tribute to all of us. We have had people like General Colin Powell and now you and many others who have done well and make Jamaica proud,” Senator Campbell said.

‘Let’s Connect With Ambassador Marks’ provides members of the diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Audrey Marks, about issues that are of interest to them and to be updated on the Government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s activities.

From time to time, the Ambassador will be joined by various guests, including ministers of government, as well as key members of the diaspora, US government, and key players in various agencies.