Two Motorcyclists Killed in Miami-Dade Crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash in Miami-Dade County is under investigation following a collision on Sunday near the intersection of Northwest 56th Street and 32nd Avenue.

According to authorities, a man riding a motorcycle and his female passenger were both killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where both victims were pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was detained while the investigation continues.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.