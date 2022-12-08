Titchfield High School Alumni Association awards scholarships

The Alumni Association of the Titchfield High School (TAATHS), South Florida Chapter has awarded US$12,000 (JA$1.9M) in scholarships to its alma mater.

Over the past several years, the alumni association has contributed significantly to the infrastructural development of Titchfield.

In making the donation, President Paul “Paca” Perry indicated that despite the challenges created by COVID-19 over the past two years that affected fundraising and gift-giving, the association will do all it can to ensure that the “School on the Hill” continues to strive for excellence.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year the alumni presented the Neville Beharie scholarships valuing US$5000 to five students who had performed well academically. Each received US$1000.

The recipients are:

Akeem Gordon (Grade 7)

- Advertisement -

Shamanda Gillespie (Grade 8)

Alonzo Smith (Grade 9)

Zyshae Thomas (Grade 10)

Mordie Lawrence (Grade 11)

Principal Richard Thompson expressed appreciation for the work being done by the TAATHS.

The Alumni Association of the Titchfield High School (TAATHS), South Florida Chapter, was established in October 2000 with the main objective of giving back to the “School on the Hill” in Port Antonio, Portland, Jamaica.

While the Association created a space for social activities for past students to reconnect, it was felt that it would also be a vehicle for fundraising to support and enhance teaching and learning at Titchfield.