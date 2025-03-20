South Florida News

Three people found dead in Pompano beach home, says BSO

BSO broward sheriff's office
By Jovani Davis

Authorities are investigating after three people were found shot to death inside a home in Pompano Beach’s Leisureville retirement community on Wednesday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence near the 300 block of South Golf Boulevard around 7 p.m. After multiple attempts to contact the occupants, deputies requested assistance from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to force entry into the home.

Inside, authorities discovered three individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The BSO Homicide and Crime Scene units have since launched an investigation.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims or provided details on a possible motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

More Stories

Coast Guard offloads illegal drugs worth over $500 million in South Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly 46,000 pounds of seized illegal drugs at Port Everglades on Thursday morning, marking a major blow to international...
Massive brush fire disrupts travel in South Florida

Massive brush fire disrupts travel in Miami-Dade and Florida Keys

A massive brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade has burned thousands of acres and caused significant disruptions, particularly affecting access to and from the Florida...
Palm Beach County Culinary Corners

Palm Beach County’s business loan program helps launch Culinary Corners, creating 60 jobs

A major boost to Palm Beach County’s food industry arrived with the grand opening of Culinary Corners, a $11.2 million food business hub that...
Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor

Broward State Attorney launches online public records request system

Residents of Broward County now have a more efficient way to access public records, thanks to a newly launched online portal by the Broward...
FIFA World Cup Host Committee Miami

Miami-Dade Commission approves initial $10.5M for FIFA World Cup Host Committee

Miami-Dade County is poised to allocate an additional $10.5 million in taxpayer funds to support the FIFA World Cup next summer, following a 9-3...
Miami-Dade to rename streets

Miami-Dade to rename streets after iconic hit songs

Miami-Dade County has officially approved a resolution to rename twenty-two corners along Northwest 18th Avenue after hit songs from legendary local artists. The move, championed...
Esteban-Bovo

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo to step down, join family in Washington

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo has confirmed that he will be stepping down from his position to relocate to Washington, D.C., to be with his...
Broward high school coach

Broward high school basketball coach accused of sexual relationship with minor

A basketball coach at the Nova High School in Broward County was released from jail over the weekend following his arrest on charges related...
Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan, father of Lindsay Lohan, arrested in Palm Beach County

Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested in Palm Beach County over the weekend for a probation violation, according to jail records. The...
Capitol Days in Tallahassee

More than 40 BCPS students to attend Capitol Days in Tallahassee

More than 40 high school students from across Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will travel to Tallahassee from March 18–20, 2025, to take part...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Cuban medical missions

Opinion: US-Caribbean impasse over Cuban medical missions

Skip to content