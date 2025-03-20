Three people found dead in Pompano beach home, says BSO

Authorities are investigating after three people were found shot to death inside a home in Pompano Beach’s Leisureville retirement community on Wednesday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence near the 300 block of South Golf Boulevard around 7 p.m. After multiple attempts to contact the occupants, deputies requested assistance from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to force entry into the home.

Inside, authorities discovered three individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The BSO Homicide and Crime Scene units have since launched an investigation.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims or provided details on a possible motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.