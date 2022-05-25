Miramar to host job and education fair with over 70 top companies, colleges, and universities

The City of Miramar Job and Education Fair will return to the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature top area businesses eager to meet job applicants as well as local colleges and universities which will be ready to meet with individuals looking to further their education. Opportunities will include full-time and part-time positions, remote jobs, and positions offering sign-on bonuses. Positions will range from entry-level to managerial positions.

Applicants are encouraged to have a copy of their résumés ready and to be prepared for in-person one-on-one interviews with hiring managers from participating companies. Applicants will also have an opportunity to win an I-Pad at the event, with drawings taking place every hour. Winners must be present to receive the prize.

Commissioner Alexandra Davis says, “This event is a great opportunity for job seekers to meet with top employers from various industries and to hear from professionals who will discuss their career journey. The City of Miramar cares about our residents and we are always seeking new ways to open doors for members of our community to land a new job and to complete higher education. I am pleased that over 70 top companies such as Amazon, WSVN-7, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, Waste Pro USA, Sam’s Club, and many others will be joining us with immediate openings ready to be filled. Additionally, FIorida International University, Barry University, Nova Southeastern University, DeVry University and FVI School of Nursing and Technology will meet with applicants to discuss degree programs and certifications.”

The City of Miramar says it remains committed to keeping its residents employed and helping employed residents with career changes that best suit their qualifications and life circumstances.

For more information and to register to participate in the Job and Education Fair, visit www.MiramarFl.gov/JobFair.