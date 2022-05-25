fbpx
NewsLocal

Miramar to host job and education fair with over 70 top companies, colleges, and universities

Miramar to host job and education fair with over 70 top companies, colleges, and universities
By Santana Salmon

The City of Miramar Job and Education Fair will return to the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature top area businesses eager to meet job applicants as well as local colleges and universities which will be ready to meet with individuals looking to further their education. Opportunities will include full-time and part-time positions, remote jobs, and positions offering sign-on bonuses. Positions will range from entry-level to managerial positions.

Applicants are encouraged to have a copy of their résumés ready and to be prepared for in-person one-on-one interviews with hiring managers from participating companies. Applicants will also have an opportunity to win an I-Pad at the event, with drawings taking place every hour. Winners must be present to receive the prize.

- Advertisement -

Commissioner Alexandra Davis says, “This event is a great opportunity for job seekers to meet with top employers from various industries and to hear from professionals who will discuss their career journey. The City of Miramar cares about our residents and we are always seeking new ways to open doors for members of our community to land a new job and to complete higher education. I am pleased that over 70 top companies such as Amazon, WSVN-7, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, Waste Pro USA, Sam’s Club, and many others will be joining us with immediate openings ready to be filled. Additionally, FIorida International University, Barry University, Nova Southeastern University, DeVry University and FVI School of Nursing and Technology will meet with applicants to discuss degree programs and certifications.”

The City of Miramar says it remains committed to keeping its residents employed and helping employed residents with career changes that best suit their qualifications and life circumstances.

For more information and to register to participate in the Job and Education Fair, visit   www.MiramarFl.gov/JobFair.

 

 

 

Previous articleSt. Lucia moving to cushion impact of rising consumer prices

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Miramar to host job and education fair with over 70 top companies, colleges, and universities

Miramar to host job and education fair with over 70 top...

Click here to view
Skip to content