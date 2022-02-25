Miramar to Host “Celebrating Garvey & Reggae” Event to Close Black History/Reggae Month

The City of Miramar will close out its Black History Meets Reggae Month celebrations with a free event, titled “Celebrating Garvey & Reggae” at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Fl. 33025 on Monday, February 28th, 2022, at 6:30 pm.

“Celebrating Garvey & Reggae” is cultural reasonings, music, and movement on the story of Jamaica and the relationship between Jamaica’s first national hero Marcus Garvey and social justice; the music of Bob Marley, artist of the millennium, and the impact of conscious Reggae music in our soulful revolution.

The evening will begin with a welcome message from Dr. Julian Garvey, son of Marcus Garvey. The presentation by ASHE, an international performing arts group from Jamaica, will have dramatic theatre elements, merged with lecture-styled delivery.

In keeping with the legacy of The Honorable Marcus Mosiah Garvey, whose teachings about Redemption, Education, Self-reliance, Purpose, Entrepreneurship, Community and Tradition (RESPECT) have guided our people, the event hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers and the Consul General of Jamaica, The Honorable Oliver Mair, will honor persons like Ky-Mani Marley and Anthony B, who have played an integral part in keeping this culture alive. Community Excellence Awards will also be presented to persons who have excelled in serving the community.

The evening will culminate with a special performance by reggae artiste Anthony B.

Commissioner Chambers stated, “This is going to be an unforgettable experience! ASHE is Performing Arts at its best. You will experience incredible talents who have performed for almost 3 decades. You don’t want to miss this phenomenal show.”

Consul General Oliver Mair stated, “We are excited to have this one night only, top-performing award-winning group ASHE, as we celebrate the life and work of the Right Honorable Marcus and the of our reggae music. This will be a powerful end to Black History and Reggae Month and will also add our voices to efforts to clear Garvey’s name.”

Celebrating Garvey & Reggae is free to the public with registration available at www.garveyreggae.eventbrite.com.