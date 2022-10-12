Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.

Interested applicants, ages 17 and older, may apply in person for these open positions and more, and even get hired on the spot!

Park Service Aid (PSA), part-time, $15/hr.

Pool/Lake Lifeguards, part-time and seasonal, $16/hr.

Tree Trimmers, full-time, $33,009.34 ($15.87/hr.) to $46, 820.02 ($22.51/hr.)

Automotive Equipment Operator 1, full-time, $34,689.88 ($16.67/hr.) to $50,026.60

($24.05/hr.)

($24.05/hr.) Guest Service Representatives, part-time, $15/hr.

The Park Department says all positions require the successful completion of a drug and alcohol screening and a criminal background check. Lifeguard applicants must successfully complete the appropriate skills exercise and a two-point, high-risk physical examination in addition to the above.

Learn more about Miami-Dade Parks’ job opportunities online at miamidade.gov/jobs.

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) is the third largest county park system in the United States, consisting of more than 280 parks and 40,000+ acres of parks and natural areas, comprised of active, passive parklands and nature preserves. PROS is also one of the most unique parks and recreation systems with its main focus being health and fitness, conservation, and stewardship.