Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair at Oak Grove Park

By Santana Salmon

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair at Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159 Street on Tuesday, September 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Parks Department offers exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits where applicants can apply, interview, and be hired on the spot!

Interested applicants, ages 17 and older, can apply in person for these open positions and more, and even get hired immediately!

  • Park Service Aid (PSA), part-time, $15/hr.
  • Pool/Lake Lifeguards, part-time and seasonal, $16/hr.
  • Tree Trimmers, full-time, $33,009.34 ($15.87/hr.) to $46, 820.02 ($22.51/hr.)
  • Automotive Equipment Operator 1, full-time, $34,689.88 ($16.67/hr.) to $50,026.60 ($24.05/hr.)
  • Guest Service Representatives, part-time, $15/hr.
According to the release all positions at the job fair require the successful completion of drug and alcohol screening and a criminal background check. Lifeguard applicants must successfully complete the appropriate skills exercise and a two-point, high-risk physical examination in addition to the above.

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is the third largest county park system in the United States, consisting of more than 280 parks and 40,000+ acres of parks and natural areas, comprising active, passive parklands and nature preserves. It is one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world and focused on placemaking, health and fitness, and conservation and stewardship.

Miami-Dade Parks is a workplace like no other! Learn more about Miami-Dade Parks’ job opportunities online at miamidade.gov/jobs.

 

