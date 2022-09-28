Miami-Dade County issues flood safety reminders ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian

Miami Dade County Commission is encouraging all residents to remain vigilant as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s West Coast. Although Miami-Dade is no longer in the cone of concern for Hurricane Ian, the National Weather Service has upgraded Ian to a Category 2 hurricane and impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.

Miami-Dade County may experience tropical storm force winds with potential tornadoes in the area. A surge watch is in effect for lower parts of Miami-Dade, with possible flooding due to high tides. An estimated three to eight inches of rain is expected through Thursday and flash and urban flooding is possible. The storm coincides with King Tide, which makes it even more important that residents remain vigilant for possible flooding.

County teams are working around the clock to prepare for the extra rainfall, including installing temporary dams around some of the largest and low-lying pump stations and increasing staff at all water and sewer facilities.

Residents can help to minimize impacts to the wastewater system by keeping manhole covers closed, and decreasing water use in the morning and evening – which are the heaviest usage times – during heavy rain.

“Although Miami-Dade County is no longer in the cone of concern, we are taking all necessary steps to prepare for inclement weather including wind, rain and possible flooding,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “Our community’s safety is our top priority, and we urge residents to remain vigilant and continue to monitor for the latest updates and instructions from public safety officials this week.”

Flood Safety Information

Flooding is the nation’s most common natural disaster. Due to these expected weather conditions, we urge our community to be ready and exercise an elevated level of caution to ensure their safety. Prepare your business and home for flooding no matter where you live, but particularly if you are in a low-lying area, near water, or downstream from a dam. Even an exceedingly small stream or dry creek bed can overflow and create flooding.

Here are flood safety tips to keep in mind:

• Protect your home: Elevate the furnace, water heater, and electric panel in your home if you live in an area that has a high flood risk. Consider installing “check valves” to prevent flood water from backing up into the drains of your home. Bring in outside furniture and move your valuables to higher places in your home. Unplug electrical appliances, moving them to higher levels, if possible. Do not touch an electric appliance if you are wet or standing in water.

• Review your emergency kit: Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit, including a minimum of three days of food and water for all members of your household, a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies. Don’t forget to also include supplies for your pets.

• Go over your emergency plan: Make a flood emergency plan for the relevant types of local flood risk with plans for evacuation and identify potential shelters and locations at higher elevation or further inland.

• Consult with your insurance provider about your home and commercial policy: Property insurance does not typically cover flood damage. Talk to your insurance provider about your policy and consider if you need additional coverage for your home and/or business.

• Familiarize yourself with the terms that are used to identify a flood hazard: Understand the difference between a flood watch, flood warning, and flash flood watch and warning. A flood watch or flash flood watch means there is a possibility of flooding or a flash flood in your area. A flood warning means a flood is occurring or will likely occur soon. If you are advised to evacuate, do so immediately. A flash flood warning means a flash flood is occurring. Seek higher ground immediately; do not wait for instructions.

• Visiting South Florida? Know what to do when your vacation is suddenly interrupted due to severe weather.

• It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters: Don’t drive or walk around road barriers or through large puddles. Hidden debris may be just under the surface, which could hurt you or disable your car.

• It is vital to know what to do if you are driving and hit a flooded road: More than half of the deaths from flooding each year occur in vehicles. Turn around, don’t drown.

• Don’t underestimate the power of water: Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

• Stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires: Electrocution is also a major killer in floods. Electrical current travels through water. Report downed power lines to Florida Power and Light’s customer service number at 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).

• Do not play in standing water: If water is stagnant for extended periods, there is a potential for contamination. Playing or remaining in standing water should be avoided.

• Sign up for free emergency alerts: Receive emergency texts or emails regarding public safety issues, recommended public protective actions, or other emergency information by signing up for Miami-Dade Alerts.

• Monitor media: Continue monitoring local media or verified social media platforms for the latest updates, advisories, and instructions from public safety officials. Follow OEM on Twitter @MiamiDadeEM and on Facebook.

• Help minimize impacts on Miami-Dade’s wastewater system: Keep manhole covers closed. Opening manhole covers can temporarily alleviate the local flood impact, but it introduces additional water to the sewer system and can cause overflows. Decrease water consumption to the extent possible during heavy rain – and if flooding occurs ­– to lessen the burden on the wastewater system.

• Traveling: PortMiami remains open. Miami International Airport, MIA, and Miami-Dade County’s general aviation airports remain open, but flights between MIA and Key West, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, and Central and North Florida are expected to be delayed or canceled this week due to Hurricane Ian. Travelers flying to those areas should confirm their flight status with their airline before going to the airport.

Other Departmental Updates

• Zoo Miami: In an abundance of caution, ZOO MIAMI will be closed 9/28 to ensure that the zoo is properly prepared should Hurricane Ian produce significant wind and/or rain.

• No other service interruptions are currently expected for other departments, as we continue to monitor for any other impacts.