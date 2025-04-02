South Florida News

Miami-Dade Commissioners vote to stop adding fluoride to drinking water

By Sheri-kae McLeod

In a move that has sparked widespread debate, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted Tuesday to cease the addition of fluoride to the county’s drinking water.

The decision followed a presentation by Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who raised concerns about the practice during a public meeting.

The resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, passed despite opposition from Commissioner Eileen Higgins and Raquel A. Regalado. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has yet to announce whether she will veto the legislation.

For 60 years, Miami-Dade County has fluoridated its water supply, a practice supported by numerous scientific and medical organizations, including the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Water Works Association, and the American Dental Association. Supporters argue that fluoridation, at levels recommended by health authorities, significantly reduces dental cavities.

However, Dr. Ladapo, along with figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, have challenged the established consensus.

Ladapo previously raised concerns about potential developmental issues in children, particularly pointing to research that suggests fluoride could be neurotoxic, potentially lowering IQs in babies. “The science shows that fluoride is neurotoxic, and the debate should be about whether it should be added to the water,” Dr. Ladapo stated in the past.

Commissioner Gonzalez echoed these concerns, referencing the evolution of scientific understanding and citing a 2015 recommendation from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Barack Obama, which lowered the recommended fluoride levels in drinking water.

What is fluoride?

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in water, soil, and various foods. It is well-known for its role in preventing tooth decay by strengthening tooth enamel and making it more resistant to acid attacks from plaque bacteria. 

Known Benefits of Fluoride:

  • Cavity Prevention: Fluoride is highly effective in preventing dental caries (cavities), particularly in children.
  • Strengthens Tooth Enamel: It helps to remineralize weakened tooth enamel, making it more resistant to decay.
  • Reduces Bacterial Activity: Fluoride can inhibit the growth of bacteria that contribute to tooth decay.

Concerns and Ccontroversy:

The decision to halt fluoridation stems from concerns about potential adverse effects, including:

  • Neurodevelopmental Effects: Some studies have suggested a possible link between high fluoride exposure and negative impacts on children’s neurodevelopment and cognition, although these studies are still being debated.
  • Overexposure: With fluoride present in various dental products and some foods, there are concerns about individuals, especially children, exceeding recommended fluoride intake.
  • Skeletal Fluorosis: In cases of very high fluoride exposure over long periods, skeletal fluorosis, a condition affecting bones and joints, can occur.

The commission’s decision affects unincorporated Miami-Dade County and 14 municipalities that receive water from the county. While some municipalities, such as West Miami, Miami Beach, and Hialeah, expressed support for the change, Commissioner Regalado raised concerns about the county’s contractual obligations to other municipalities. “We have not given notice to these municipalities… litigation is a possible outcome,” she warned.

The future of water fluoridation in Miami-Dade County remains uncertain, pending Mayor Levine Cava’s decision. Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins suggested that the practice could resume if scientific data changes.

