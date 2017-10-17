Miami-Dade Approves $10.8 Million Projects

Miami-Dade School Board Approves $10.8 Million for GOB Projects

The Miami-Dade School Board approved three General Obligation Bond (GOB) projects at its regular monthly meeting on October 11, with a total project investment valued at $10.8 million. Voters overwhelmingly approved the GOB in 2012 to renovate, remodel and replace schools; expand student capacity; enhance safety; and provide technology upgrades.

The projects awarded for design and pre-construction, were the following:

Earlington Heights Elementary – Scope of work includes: portable demolition and site restoration; new P.E. shelter and playground; improvements to hardcourts, parking lots and drives; roofing as needed; PA, security camera and security alarm systems improvements; HVAC improvements; electrical upgrades; renovation of group restrooms; replacement of stage, classrooms and administration areas flooring; selective replacement of doors and windows; selective lighting and flooring improvements; and painting.

Total project allocation – $3.5 million, Completion – April 2020

Total Sub-Consultant Small Business Enterprise Participation – 47.3 percent;

Total Sub-Contractor Small Business Enterprise Participation – 10 percent (pre-construction)

Lenora B. Smith Elementary School – Scope of work includes: storm drainage system improvements; new playground; play court improvements; renovation of group toilets (including ADA upgrades) and miscellaneous plumbing upgrades; HVAC improvements; PA, fire alarm and security alarm systems upgrades; security camera system improvements; acoustical ceilings and flooring improvements as needed; stage curtain replacement; roofing as needed; interior and exterior lighting, exit signage and miscellaneous electrical improvements; stage flooring improvements; and painting.

Total project allocation – $3.8 million Completion – April 2020

Total Sub-Consultant Small Business Enterprise Participation – 20 percent

Total Sub-Contractor Small Business Enterprise Participation – 10 percent (pre-construction)

North Miami Beach Senior High School – Scope of work includes: improvements to hardcourts and parking lots; PA and security alarm systems upgrade; HVAC improvements; selective replacement of doors and frames, acoustical ceilings, interior lighting and flooring; replacement of stage curtain and retractable bleachers; electrical improvements; and painting.

Total project allocation – $3.5 million Completion – April 2020

Total Sub-Consultant Small Business Enterprise Participation – 28.6 percent

Total Sub-Contractor Small Business Enterprise Participation – 15 percent (pre-construction)

The District-established S/MBE utilization goals were met or exceeded, with highly diverse sub-consultant teams. This was further strengthened by a strong commitment to Local Workforce Utilization.

Continued fidelity to the implementation of the GOB program and the District’s steady commitment to inclusiveness and diversity in its procurement process are positively impacting the quality of the educational environment and the local economy.