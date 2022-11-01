MIA Runway 5K Series raises $30,000 for breast cancer research

Runners instead of planes took off on the north runway at Miami International Airport on October 29 for the MIA Runway 5K Flight 2022. The event which was held for the second time will donate all proceeds to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) campaign.

The event, which drew more than 2,500 participants, followed the inaugural MIA race in October 2020 and the first Runway 5K at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF) in March 2022. This year’s 5K Series at MIA and OPF is expected to raise a combined total of over $30,000 for the MSABC campaign from participant registration fees and event sponsorships.

Next year’s 5K Series will expand to three races, with Miami Executive Airport in south Miami-Dade joining MIA and OPF as race locations.

“Cancer is a disease that has impacted all of us in one way or another, whether personally or through a family member, friend, or colleague,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am so proud of all our Runway 5K participants and our Miami-Dade County employees who literally made strides against breast cancer today, in many different ways.”

Sponsors and supporters included host sponsor American Airlines, aviation partners Catalina Aerospace Corporation, Atlantic Aviation, Signature Flight Support, Spirit Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Silver Lining Inflight Services, and TYLin, and community partners Baptist Health Cancer Care, Wawa, Michelob Ultra, Saint James Organic Green Tea, and the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces and Solid Waste Management departments.

“It was an honor and a privilege for us to host two races this year as part of our first Runway 5K Series to do our part in the fight against breast cancer,” said Ralph Cutié, Miami-Dade Aviation Department Director and CEO. “We appreciate every single person and organization who ran or donated money and resources to make this year’s events a success for those battling this deadly disease. We also hope everyone enjoyed the unique opportunity to run on one of the busiest airport runways in the country.”