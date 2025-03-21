South Florida News

Massive Miami-Dade brush fire now 30% contained, officials say

miami-dade-bush-fire
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A massive brush fire in southern Miami-Dade County has now grown to 26,437 acres, surpassing the size of California’s Palisades Fire from earlier this year. The blaze remains 30% contained as firefighters work to control it.

On Thursday, both U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road, the only routes in and out of the Florida Keys, were completely closed as the fire spread. U.S. 1 reopened later that evening, allowing traffic to resume, but intermittent closures have continued, making travel unpredictable.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue say strong winds, high temperatures, and dry conditions have fueled the fire’s intensity. Firefighters are using helicopters and water trucks to combat flames, while Florida Power & Light crews are working in affected areas where power lines are at risk. Despite ongoing efforts, gusty winds continue to carry embers, sparking new flare-ups.

The closures have caused disruptions, including concerns for attendees of the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where access to the track has been limited. Comcast customers in the region have also experienced patchy service due to the fire’s impact on infrastructure.

So far, no major damage to homes or businesses has been reported, and no widespread evacuation orders have been issued. However, a juvenile residential facility was evacuated as a precaution. Authorities are urging residents to monitor updates and take precautions against heavy smoke, advising vulnerable groups—including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions—to remain indoors.

Although this brush fire has grown to one of the largest in recent Florida history, it remains well below the 1998 Florida Firestorm, which burned over 500,000 acres and caused hundreds of millions in damages.

Emergency officials continue to assess conditions, warning that road closures may persist in the coming days as firefighters battle the blaze.

