Massive brush fire disrupts travel in Miami-Dade and Florida Keys

A massive brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade has burned thousands of acres and caused significant disruptions, particularly affecting access to and from the Florida Keys.

Despite continuous firefighting efforts, the blaze remains largely uncontained, and officials warn that conditions may worsen.

The fire, which ignited on Tuesday in far south Miami-Dade, had burned approximately 22,000 acres (about 22 square miles) by Thursday morning and was only 20% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service (FFS). Firefighters are facing immense challenges due to dry, marshy conditions that make ground operations difficult, forcing heavy reliance on air resources.

“The fire is large, but it’s probably going to get bigger,” said Kevin MacEwen with the Florida Forest Service. “We’re right here between Miami and Key Largo, and it’s very soft, very difficult. So we have to use a lot of air resources and natural barriers to slow the fire.”

Road closures and travel disruptions

The fire has led to periodic closures of the only two roads connecting the Keys to the mainland—U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road.

On Wednesday, U.S. 1 reopened temporarily but was later closed again due to hazardous conditions, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Card Sound Road also remains closed until further notice. Officials warn that intermittent closures will continue as conditions evolve.

Many drivers were stranded for hours, some camping out at a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Key Largo. Gilbert’s Resort provided temporary lodging for displaced kitchen and front desk staff.

“It’s difficult because so many of our workforce—people that work in the Upper Keys—live in Miami-Dade,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “They want to get home to their family, friends, pick up kids. They couldn’t do it.”

Red Flag Warning

Firefighting efforts are being further complicated by a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service for much of South Florida, including areas up to Lake Okeechobee. The warning, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, signifies a high risk of fire spread due to gusty southwesterly winds, low humidity levels (dropping as low as 30%), and existing drought conditions.

“It is dry enough for everything to burn but wet enough that we can’t put our equipment there without sinking,” MacEwen explained, highlighting the difficulty in using ground-based fire suppression methods.

No reported injuries

As of Wednesday night, there were no reported injuries, and the area where the fire originated is largely rural, with no immediate threats to structures. However, authorities urge residents in both south Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys to closely monitor updates, as shifting winds and dry conditions could cause rapid changes.

With the fire still raging and the risk of expansion high, officials stress the need for patience and caution from both residents and travelers. The situation remains fluid, and further disruptions are expected in the coming days.