Jamaican Chamber to Host Trade & Investment Power Lunch & Expo

Ready to do business with Jamaica? Mark your calendars and save the date!

The Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Consulate General of Jamaica will hold their 18th Annual Trade and Investment Power Lunch & Jamaican Business Expo Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 9:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at South Florida’s premiere venue Signature Grand located at 6900 State Road 84 in Davie, Florida.

This year’s theme “Re-igniting Brand Jamaica in Florida” pays homage to Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence.

“The Trade & Investment Power Lunch & Expo is a great opportunity to hear the latest business trends in Jamaica, and to connect with government agencies and corporations that can help to open doors and pave the way for U.S. businesses to easily and quickly connect with Jamaica,” said chamber president, Marie Gill. “I strongly encourage business owners to register and participate in this incredible event.”

Anthony Barbar, Florida’s Trade and Investment Advisor to Jamaica, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon and explain opportunities for Florida to expand trade with Jamaica. Members of Jamaica Promotions Corporation will discuss how JAMPRO is making it easier to navigate the Jamaican business landscape. Dr. Marlene Street Forrest will explain trends with the Jamaica Stock Exchange and how members of the diaspora can build wealth by investing in hot stock items. Other speakers include Jamaican Consul General, R. Oliver Mair; Elena Mendez of the U.S. Export-Import Bank; and Nicole Hayles, Marketing Manager of Jamaica’s National Land Agency.

During the Business Expo, participants can meet one-on-one with JAMPRO; Jamaica Stock Exchange; Barbar & Associates; Enterprise Florida; the U.S. Department of Transportation; VM Building Society; JN Money Services; EXIM Bank; Grace Kennedy; Jamaican Jerk Festival; M. Gill & Associates; J. Davis, CPA; FSB Agency; Ocho Rios Miami, and many others.

Business Analysts from the U.S. Department of Commerce – MBDA Business Center and Florida Export Center will also be on hand to discuss your projects and provide technical assistance. Be sure to register for an opportunity to network with top U.S. and Jamaican business professionals to discuss your projects and business needs. To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trade-investment-power-lunch-jamaican-business-expo-tickets-374374904417.