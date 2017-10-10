Residents invited: Human Trafficking roundtable

Residents invited to Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation roundtable

The Broward County Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is hosting a Roundtable on Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation in Broward County to understand both the reality and the impact that human trafficking currently generates in the county.

To identify key findings

The event will identify key findings to serve as the foundation for recommendations to increase public awareness and collaboration among essential partners. The information gathered from this roundtable will be shared with the Board of County Commissioners.

Florida ranks third

Based on the number of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Florida ranks third in the nation (after California and Texas) for human trafficking.

Between April 2016 and April 2017, the Florida Abuse Hotline accepted 173 reports in Broward County concerning allegations of children involved in Human Trafficking and/or Commercial Sexual Exploitation. In 2016, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Investigations Section statistics verified 32 cases as human trafficking.

Every family, regardless of education, income or where they live, could become a victim.

Wednesday, Oct 18

The roundtable will be held on Wednesday, October 18th, 5-7PM, at the Broward County Governmental Center, 115 S. Andrews Avenue, Room 301, in Fort Lauderdale. The roundtable is free and open to the public.

The Commission on the Status of Women serves in an advisory capacity to the Broward County Commission and through education and advocacy, identifies and helps resolve economic, health and social issues facing women in our community. For more information, visit Broward.org/Statuswomen or follow on Twitter.com/Browardwomen and like them on Facebook.

