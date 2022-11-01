Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival launches Watch De Jerk

This year, the organizers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival are pulling out all the stops for their 20th anniversary with a new YouTube show, Watch De Jerk. The show will give patrons the latest scoop on the festival, leading up to its November 13 event date.

This year’s event, which will be held at Miramar Regional Park, marks the triumphant return from a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. The time away gave the team space to think about how to evolve the festival to best serve the needs of the patrons. It was during that period that the concept for Watch De Jerk was born.

Leading Up to the Event

Host of Watch De Jerk, Jody-Ann Gray, says viewers can expect to see the inner workings of the festival on the show. Leading up to the event, Gray will interview acts slated to perform, and speak to new developments such as the festival’s groundbreaking NFT. There will also be artist and behind-the-scenes interviews to drum up excitement for the event.

- Advertisement -

“We are the original and best Caribbean food festival in the States,” Gray explains, noting that the festival has cultivated a passionate patronage over the years. The festival is the biggest Caribbean food festival in the United States. And, the Youtube show is the one-stop hub for information about the festival.

The Day of the Festival

On the day of the festival, Watch De Jerk will be capturing the day’s lineup, live and direct. “Most people come to the festival with the thought of buying food and watching the main stage, but there’s much more to do,” Gray notes. The YouTube show will help to bridge the gap between those on the ground experiencing the event, and supporters around the world who want to participate remotely.

Watch De Jerk will bring all of the splendor of the legendary Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival into people’s homes in high definition, so they won’t miss a beat.





