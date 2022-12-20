Foster Grandparent Program celebrates 50 years

This month, Miami Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) commemorates 50 years of the Foster Grandparent Program and the many dedicated foster grandparents who have volunteered decades of service to the community. The program provides grants to organizations that engage residents 55 years and older in volunteer service and provides one-on-one support to children with special needs to improve their academic, social, and emotional development.

“This win-win program brings children and grandparents together for love, support and benefit for the whole community,” said County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Miami-Dade County is a proud sponsor of the Foster Grandparents Program as it supports the engagement of older adults in our community who have so much to contribute. By sharing their time and experience, we can meet critical needs in education, the environment, public safety, and other community priorities.”

The Foster Grandparent Program was developed by Sargent Shriver as part of Lyndon B. Johnson’s “War on Poverty” in 1965. The belief that inspired the founding of the program was that low-income older adults across America have extraordinary gifts to share with vulnerable children in a wide variety of settings. The program is part of The AmeriCorps Seniors, a network of service programs that annually supports the engagement of nearly 500,000 Americans 55 years and older, who in exchange for their service, receive a stipend, lunch, reimbursement for transportation and training. Participation in the FGP volunteer program does not affect any of the participants benefits such as Social Security, SNAP benefits or governmental housing.

- Advertisement -

“We will continue to recognize these volunteers and their ongoing intensive relationship with the young children they serve, helping to meet community needs,” said CAHSD Director Sonia Grice. The volunteers in this program help children learn to read and provide one-on-one tutoring; mentor teenagers and young mothers; care for premature infants or children with disabilities; help children who have been abused or neglected. Foster Grandparents serve from five to 40 hours weekly, in public schools, Head Start and day care centers county-wide.

“Our volunteers not only build multigenerational friendships with their assigned children, but also with the staff at the sites where they serve,” said Shari Garcia, CAHSD’s Elderly and Disability Division’s Foster Grandparent Program Coordinator.

CAHSD joins the nation in celebrating 50 years of The Foster Grandparent Program and participants’ service to the community. Individuals who meet the age and other requirements are encouraged to join the program by calling (786) 469-4839 and or visit/apply online at: www.miamidade.gov/socialservices.