Florida Atlantic University Police request partnership with ICE

The Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Police Department is seeking to partner with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to multiple reports.

This partnership is part of the ICE 287(g) program, which allows local police agencies to enforce immigration laws.

The public university in Boca Raton could be the first university to enter such an agreement with ICE, which lists the campus police department as one of 75 entities that have submitted paperwork for consideration.

FAU, which serves more than 31,000 students across six campuses, prides itself on being the most ethnically and culturally diverse institution in Florida’s state university system. Among its student population are approximately 2,500 foreign students on student visas.

With the possible police department’s partnership with ICE, some students are concerned about how this will affect campus life, particularly those who may be undocumented or on visas

- Advertisement -

Governor Ron DeSantis had announced in February that all 67 county sheriffs in Florida had agreed to cooperate with ICE under the 287(g) program. This program enables local law enforcement to act as immigration agents under three models: the Jail Enforcement Model, the Warrant Service Officer Model, and the Task Force Model.

In Broward and Palm Beach counties, where FAU is located, the new law may not have much immediate impact. Both Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw have said that their departments already notify ICE about undocumented immigrants held in county jails and cooperate during federal raids, without committing deputies to proactive immigration enforcement.

The partnership would give FAU’s police department authority to stop, question, and detain students they suspect might be undocumented. This development is particularly concerning for Dreamers, undocumented students who grew up in the United States. While exact numbers are unavailable, it is estimated that up to 6,000 Dreamers attend state colleges and universities in Florida, paying out-of-state tuition.

FAU provided a statement saying, “All state law enforcement agencies are expected to follow the governor’s Feb. 19th directive on working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This includes FAU and all other state university police departments.”

Governor DeSantis has touted the program as part of Florida’s efforts to lead the nation in combating illegal immigration.