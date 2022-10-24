Early Voting in Miami-Dade County begins today

Early voting for the November 8 general election begins today and runs for 14 consecutive days, through Sunday, November 6. Voters may vote early at 28 convenient locations throughout Miami-Dade County. The full list of early voting sites, including hours of operation and addresses, can be found on the Elections Department’s website.

Voters are reminded not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot. During early voting, registered voters may go to any of the 28 sites throughout the county, whereas they must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Wait times for all 28 sites will be posted on the Elections Department’s website and will be updated throughout the day, so voters can make an informed decision as to when and where is most convenient for them.

Voters are also encouraged to review their customized sample ballots to prepare in advance of heading to the polls.

Additionally, voters may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at any early voting site without having to enter the polling place. Voters may drive up to the “Official Ballot Drop-Off,” located outside all 28 early voting locations, and drop their vote-by-mail ballot into the secure ballot intake station.

For more information, visit www.iamelectionready.org or call 311.