fbpx
NewsLocal

Early Voting in Miami-Dade County begins today

Early Voting in Miami-Dade County begins today
Miramar voting
By Santana Salmon

Early voting for the November 8 general election begins today and runs for 14 consecutive days, through Sunday, November 6. Voters may vote early at 28 convenient locations throughout Miami-Dade County. The full list of early voting sites, including hours of operation and addresses, can be found on the Elections Department’s website.

Voters are reminded not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot. During early voting, registered voters may go to any of the 28 sites throughout the county, whereas they must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Wait times for all 28 sites will be posted on the Elections Department’s website and will be updated throughout the day, so voters can make an informed decision as to when and where is most convenient for them.

- Advertisement -

Voters are also encouraged to review their customized sample ballots to prepare in advance of heading to the polls.

Additionally, voters may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at any early voting site without having to enter the polling place. Voters may drive up to the “Official Ballot Drop-Off,” located outside all 28 early voting locations, and drop their vote-by-mail ballot into the secure ballot intake station.

For more information, visit www.iamelectionready.org or call 311.

 

Previous articleRoute Du Rhum Transat Race Sets Sail to Guadeloupe
Next articleMottley urges BLP supporters not to intervene in court case against former deputy speaker Neil Rowe

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Regional bankers to meet in St. Lucia

Regional bankers to meet in St. Lucia

Click here to view
Skip to content