Broward Elections’ Office to deliver over 365,000 vote-by-mail ballots

The Broward Elections’ Office says it is ready to Deliver Over 365,000 Vote-By-Mail Ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, a semi-trailer truck from the U.S. Post Office will arrive at the Supervisor of Elections’ Voting Equipment Center. Approximately 365,000 ballots with pre-paid return postage will be loaded on an eighteen-wheeler for the trip to the Opa-Locka post office.

The ballots will be mailed out to Broward voters for the General Election which takes place on November 8, 2022. Once the truck is loaded, to ensure the safety of the vote by-Mail ballots, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers will escort the truck to the United States Post Office in Opa-Locka.

Important Dates and Information for the General Election

New voters must be registered by Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Early Voting will be available from Monday, October 24, 2022, through Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For information on how to register to vote, request a Vote-By-Mail ballot, update voter status visit www.browardvotes.gov