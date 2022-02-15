Diaspora Push for Bob Marley to be Named National Hero

Ahead of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, members of the diaspora have called on the Jamaican government to name legendary reggae singer Bob Marley as the country’s eighth national hero.

Jamaicans have debated whether Marley should be the island’s next national hero for years. The debate intensified after Barbados conferred national hero status on Rihanna in November. Since then, Jamaicans at home have continued to push the government to follow in Barbados’ footsteps.

Just months away from Jamaica’s diamond jubilee, members of the diaspora living in the United States also believe it is time for the island to update its list of national heroes.

“Bob remains Jamaica’s largest unsponsored export,” Brooklyn-based University Professor Chandra Young told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

“I think Barbados was very forward-thinking in its nomination (of Rihanna), recognizing that times have evolved and that, today, a person need not die in the pursuit of a feat to earn the noble title of hero. As a nation whose gross domestic product depends in large part on tourism, Jamaica owes much to the selfless pursuit and prowess of Robert Nesta Marley. The posthumous honor of a declaration as a national hero is most befitting, especially on the heels of reggae music being added to the UNESCO world heritage list as a global cultural treasure that continues to act as a voice for all, having contributed to international discourse on issues such as injustice and resistance.”

Young said while Bob Marley is not “the lone Buffalo soldier in the reggae story, history reveals him as a central figure to the exportation of Jamaica, reggae, roots, and culture to the world.”

Marley’s world influence

New York-based Entertainment Consultant, Anthony Turner, is also in staunch support of Marley being named a national hero.

“Marley was a committed Rastafarian who had extraordinary talents that separate him from most others. There are few individuals who have had such a profound impact on humanity. It inspired world leaders, kings, queens, and music lovers globally in the past and will do so for many years to come. He was a Third World ambassador with a First World vision. He has achieved iconic status globally and deserves to be a national hero of Jamaica.”

Japanese Reggae Producer Eisaku “Selector A” Yamaguchi also said he is “surprised that Bob Marley has not been recognized as a national hero of Jamaica as yet.”

Also singing a similar tune was Sharon Marley, the daughter of Bob and Rita Marley. During a recent Onstage interview with Winford Williams, he asked Sharon if she believes her father should be named a national hero.

“Why not?” Sharon responded. “And then, of course, the queen has to be with him, so my mother should be a hero too. They have done so much for Jamaica. Is just that the light don’t shine on mummy like how the light shine on Bob, for whatever reason. The groundwork is still there,” she said.

Marley has support from Jamaican government officials

In the Jamaican parliament, Senator Dr. Floyd Morris announced in December that he would table a motion in the Upper House for Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Miss Lou, and Usain Bolt to be named national heroes before the country’s Independence celebrations.

Making a case for the conferral, Senator Morris said he believes these four icons have all given distinguished service to the country across various fields. He also pointed out that national heroes do not have to be linked to slavery, colonialism, or political independence – as are the current seven heroes.

No new national hero in Jamaica has been added since the 1980s, though a committee that examined nominations a few years ago included Marley among a list of ten names.