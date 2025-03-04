Cuban American Miami Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart dies at 70

Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a Cuban American politician who spent nearly two decades in the U.S. House of Representatives championing the cause of a free Cuba and shaping U.S. foreign policy in Latin America, has died at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer, his family announced Monday.

His brother, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, confirmed the news on the social platform X, describing Lincoln as “a defender of the silenced and oppressed” and highlighting his role as the author of the democracy requirement for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Cuban government.

“Lincoln’s profound love for the United States and his relentless commitment to the cause of a free Cuba guided him throughout his life and his 24 years in elected public service, including 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Mario Diaz-Balart said in a statement. The family also announced that a public memorial mass would be held at a later date.

A political legacy rooted in Cuban exile

Born in Havana in 1954, Lincoln Diaz-Balart belonged to a politically influential family deeply intertwined with both Cuban and South Florida politics. His father, Rafael Diaz-Balart, was a prominent Cuban politician who opposed Fidel Castro and founded La Rosa Blanca, the first anti-Castro organization in exile. The family’s history is complex; Rafael’s sister, Mirta Diaz-Balart, was Fidel Castro’s first wife, making Lincoln and Mario the dictator’s nephews.

After fleeing Cuba, the Diaz-Balart family settled in South Florida, where Lincoln’s political career began. He served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1987 to 1989 and the Florida Senate from 1989 to 1993 before being elected to Congress. Representing Florida’s 21st District from 1993 to 2011, Diaz-Balart became a prominent voice in the Republican Party on issues related to Cuba and Latin America.

During his 18 years in Congress, Diaz-Balart played a pivotal role in shaping U.S. policy toward Cuba. He was instrumental in codifying the Cuban embargo into law through the Helms-Burton Act, making it difficult for any future administration to unilaterally lift the sanctions without Congressional approval. His advocacy extended to other Latin American nations as well, championing human rights and democracy across the region.

Lincoln Diaz-Balart also spearheaded the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act, which provided deportation protections and immigration benefits to tens of thousands of Nicaraguans, Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and Cubans living in the United States. His work protecting immigrants and opposing Castro’s regime played a significant role in shifting many Cuban Americans from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

A devout Catholic and a fierce advocate for freedom, Diaz-Balart’s legacy extends beyond legislation. He was known for his impassioned speeches on the House floor condemning the Castro regime’s human rights abuses and for his unwavering support of the Cuban exile community in Miami.

In 2010, Diaz-Balart chose not to seek re-election, handing the political baton to his younger brother, Mario, who continues to represent South Florida in Congress. After leaving office, Lincoln continued his advocacy for Cuban freedom through the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute, which he founded to promote U.S.-Latin American relations and support young Hispanic leaders.