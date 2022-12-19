fbpx
NewsLocal

Commissioner seeks assistance to bring stranded Miami-Dade first responders home

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera
By Santana Salmon

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera has sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Miami-Dade Congressional Delegation, urging their assistance in the evacuation and the safe return of two Miami-Dade first responders and all other Americans stranded in Peru.

In his letter Commissioner Cabrera said two first responders for Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Brian Vega, and Miami-Dade Police Department Sergeant Jessenia Muñoz are stranded in Peru.

Captain Vega is stranded with over 200 American citizens in a town near Machu Picchu in Peru. Following the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, the country declared a state of emergency and the train service has been suspended because of protests throughout the country. The only source of transportation in and out of the town is by train, leaving Captain Vega unable to travel back to the United States.

- Advertisement -

Sergeant Jessenia Muñoz is also stranded about four hours away from Machu Picchu in Cusco. She has also not been able to travel back to the United States because of the protests in Peru.

“I urge for your immediate intervention to ensure that these two American citizens who risk their lives every day and all the other Americans who are still grounded in Peru are evacuated and returned home safely.” Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera said.

 

Previous articleJamaica-born Marine becomes first-ever Black female two-star general
Next articleOpposition party will not attend Dutch PM presentation on apology for slavery

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Montserrat Carnival 2022 to Celebrate 60 Years of Festival

Montserrat Carnival 2022 to Celebrate 60 Years of Festival

Skip to content