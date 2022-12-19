Commissioner seeks assistance to bring stranded Miami-Dade first responders home

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera has sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Miami-Dade Congressional Delegation, urging their assistance in the evacuation and the safe return of two Miami-Dade first responders and all other Americans stranded in Peru.

In his letter Commissioner Cabrera said two first responders for Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Brian Vega, and Miami-Dade Police Department Sergeant Jessenia Muñoz are stranded in Peru.

Captain Vega is stranded with over 200 American citizens in a town near Machu Picchu in Peru. Following the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, the country declared a state of emergency and the train service has been suspended because of protests throughout the country. The only source of transportation in and out of the town is by train, leaving Captain Vega unable to travel back to the United States.

Sergeant Jessenia Muñoz is also stranded about four hours away from Machu Picchu in Cusco. She has also not been able to travel back to the United States because of the protests in Peru.

“I urge for your immediate intervention to ensure that these two American citizens who risk their lives every day and all the other Americans who are still grounded in Peru are evacuated and returned home safely.” Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera said.