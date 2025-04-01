Caribbean magistrate and judge join board of Black Women Lawyers Association

Two distinguished members of Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit, Judge Florence Taylor Barner (Haitian) and Magistrate Hilary Creary (Jamaican), have been sworn in as part of the first-ever Board of Directors for the newly formed Bernice Gaines Dorn Black Women Lawyers Association.

The historic event took place on May 29th at the inaugural installation brunch held at the Marriott Dania Pointe, a sold-out gathering that celebrated the achievements of Black women in law.

The ceremony was officiated by Judge Fabienne E. Fahnestock, a Haitian-Dominican member of the judiciary, who administered the oath to the newly appointed board members.

During the event, a panel discussion featuring (retired) Florida Supreme Court Justice Peggy Quince and President-Elect of the Florida Bar Sia Baker Barnes captivated the audience. The panel addressed the timely topic of “Honoring Our Past and Shaping the Future,” reflecting on the progress made and the challenges ahead for Black women in the legal profession.

In March, Magistrate Hilary Creary made history as the second Jamaican-American to serve as a Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit, marking another significant achievement in her career. This accomplishment adds to the growing recognition of her contributions to the legal field.

The event was also a moment for recognition of the newly appointed board members. Their appointment to the board marks a significant step for the Bernice Gaines Dorn Black Women Lawyers Association, as it strives to empower and support Black women lawyers in Florida and beyond.

Judge Fahnestock, who was also a key figure in the event, shared her pride in the progress made for the association and expressed optimism for its future.

The association, made by black female attorneys, judges, law professors, and law students in Broward County and named after trailblazer Bernice Gaines Dorn, aims to provide mentorship, advocacy, and resources to Black women lawyers across the state, as well as promote diversity and inclusion in the legal field.

“The Association is committed to serving our membership, the greater legal community, and the public through educational programs, mentoring/networking opportunities, and community outreach. Our mission is to help Black women in the legal profession navigate the unique challenges they face in their practice of law, their lives, and their communities,” their website states.

As the association continues to grow, the involvement of these Caribbean-born legal professionals marks a proud moment for the community, reinforcing the crucial role of diversity in shaping the future of Florida’s legal landscape.