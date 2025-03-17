Caribbean Diaspora NewsSouth Florida News

Hilary Creary Becomes second Jamaican-American Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit

Hilary Creary
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Hilary Creary has made history as the second Jamaican-American to serve as a Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit.

Sworn in today, Creary joins a growing number of Caribbean-American legal professionals making strides in the Broward County court system. Widely recognized for her commitment to pro bono work and legal advocacy, Creary’s appointment further highlights the increasing diversity and representation within the judiciary.

“I am honored to have been sworn in today as the newest Magistrate in the 17th Judicial Circuit’s Domestic Relations Division,” Creary said. “I have been passionate for many years about assisting the children and families of Broward County in my private family law practice, and now I have been given the opportunity to be of service to even more families from the Bench.”

Chief Judge Jack Tuter administered the oath in a courtroom filled with supporters, including family, friends, and legal colleagues.

“Hilary has spent a lifetime in the court system and will be a respected, hard-working jurist. We are happy to have her deciding cases for the 17th Circuit,” Judge Tuter said.

- Advertisement -

Hilary Creary follows in the footsteps of Magistrate Stephanie Matalon, the first Jamaican-American to hold the position, who was appointed in 2020. Magistrates play an essential role in Florida’s trial courts, assisting judges in managing cases efficiently.

Diversity in the 17th Judicial Circuit

The 17th Judicial Circuit has become a hub of diversity, with numerous judges and magistrates of Caribbean descent. Creary is one of several magistrates of Caribbean heritage, including Yves Laventure (Haitian) and Stephanie Matalon (Jamaican). The circuit is also home to multiple judges of Caribbean origin, such as:

  • Florence Taylor Barner (Haitian)
  • Woody R. Clermont (Haitian) – Recently made history as the first Haitian-American male judge elected in Broward County, with his investiture taking place on February 28, 2025.
  • Tabitha B. Eves (Trinidadian)
  • Fabienne E. Fahnestock (Haitian)
  • Phoebee Francois (Haitian)
  • Jackie Powell (Jamaican)
  • Jose Izquierdo, Carlos A. Rodriguez, Marina Garcia-Wood, and Alberto Ribas Jr. (Cuban)

This representation underscores the circuit’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, ensuring that the judiciary reflects the community it serves.

Beyond the bench, Creary has been a dedicated advocate for Caribbean and minority communities in the legal field. She is a founding member of the Jamaican Women of Florida and actively serves on the boards of the Caribbean Bar Association, the T.J. Reddick Bar Association, and the Gwen S. Cherry Bar Association. Additionally, she is involved with the Florida Bar Board of Governors and the Broward County Bar Association.

Her appointment represents another milestone in the broader movement toward greater Caribbean-American representation in the judiciary.

Serving Broward County, the 17th Judicial Circuit is the second-largest circuit in Florida. It consists of four courthouses: the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and three regional courthouses in Deerfield Beach, Plantation, and Hollywood. The circuit includes 90 judges—32 county court judges and 58 circuit judges—handling a wide range of legal matters across the county.

With Creary’s appointment, the 17th Judicial Circuit continues to reflect the vibrant diversity of Broward County, ensuring that its legal system remains inclusive and representative of the community it serves.

More Stories

Audrey Marks

Senator Audrey Marks vows stronger diaspora engagement in new role

Senator Audrey Marks has reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s ties with its diaspora as she takes on her new role within the Office...
Rosie Gordon-Wallace

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: Championing Caribbean art in South Florida and beyond

For more than two decades, Rosie Gordon-Wallace has been at the forefront of championing Caribbean art, carving out a space for diaspora artists in...
Spring Break Curfew

Miami Beach sees fewer arrests as spring break crackdown continues

As spring break rolls on in South Florida, Miami Beach officials report that strict enforcement measures appear to be yielding results. The city announced on...
Broward students attack teacher

Two Broward students arrested for alleged attack on teacher

Two students at Dillard High School in Broward County have been arrested after allegedly attacking a teacher in what police described as a “synchronized”...
Alex Daoud

Former Miami Beach Mayor Alex Daoud dies at 81

Alex Daoud, the former Miami Beach mayor who played a pivotal role in the city’s transformation before his career was marred by a corruption...
Medicare

Miami inspector pleads guilty to fraud in Medicare accreditation scheme

A Florida contractor has admitted to accepting bribes and engaging in fraudulent self-dealing to manipulate the Medicare accreditation process, federal prosecutors announced. Manuel Delgado, 64,...
Four Jamaicans arrested in Alabama for alleged involvement in lottery scam

Broward man sentenced to over 11 years on gun and drug charges

A federal judge has sentenced 38-year-old David Lee Pitts to 135 months in prison for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, following his arrest...
Cuban national immigration fraud

Cuban national arrested in Florida for alleged immigration fraud

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the FBI, has arrested a Cuban national who allegedly obtained Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) status...
Haitian fugitive

ICE arrests Haitian fugitive wanted for murder after prison escape

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Wilbert Jean-Baptiste, a 38-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a Haitian prison, officials confirmed. Jean-Baptiste was...
Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine

Renowned Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine honored with proclamation in North Lauderdale

Acclaimed Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine has been honored with an official proclamation from the City of North Lauderdale, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Vishnu Dhanpaul Trinidad cabinet

New Trinidad PM Stuart Young announces new cabinet appointments

Skip to content