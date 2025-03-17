Hilary Creary Becomes second Jamaican-American Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit

Hilary Creary has made history as the second Jamaican-American to serve as a Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit.

Sworn in today, Creary joins a growing number of Caribbean-American legal professionals making strides in the Broward County court system. Widely recognized for her commitment to pro bono work and legal advocacy, Creary’s appointment further highlights the increasing diversity and representation within the judiciary.

“I am honored to have been sworn in today as the newest Magistrate in the 17th Judicial Circuit’s Domestic Relations Division,” Creary said. “I have been passionate for many years about assisting the children and families of Broward County in my private family law practice, and now I have been given the opportunity to be of service to even more families from the Bench.”

Chief Judge Jack Tuter administered the oath in a courtroom filled with supporters, including family, friends, and legal colleagues.

“Hilary has spent a lifetime in the court system and will be a respected, hard-working jurist. We are happy to have her deciding cases for the 17th Circuit,” Judge Tuter said.

- Advertisement -

Hilary Creary follows in the footsteps of Magistrate Stephanie Matalon, the first Jamaican-American to hold the position, who was appointed in 2020. Magistrates play an essential role in Florida’s trial courts, assisting judges in managing cases efficiently.

Diversity in the 17th Judicial Circuit

The 17th Judicial Circuit has become a hub of diversity, with numerous judges and magistrates of Caribbean descent. Creary is one of several magistrates of Caribbean heritage, including Yves Laventure (Haitian) and Stephanie Matalon (Jamaican). The circuit is also home to multiple judges of Caribbean origin, such as:

Florence Taylor Barner (Haitian)

Woody R. Clermont (Haitian) – Recently made history as the first Haitian-American male judge elected in Broward County, with his investiture taking place on February 28, 2025.

– Recently made history as the first Haitian-American male judge elected in Broward County, with his investiture taking place on February 28, 2025. Tabitha B. Eves (Trinidadian)

Fabienne E. Fahnestock (Haitian)

Phoebee Francois (Haitian)

Jackie Powell (Jamaican)

Jose Izquierdo, Carlos A. Rodriguez, Marina Garcia-Wood, and Alberto Ribas Jr. (Cuban)

This representation underscores the circuit’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, ensuring that the judiciary reflects the community it serves.

Beyond the bench, Creary has been a dedicated advocate for Caribbean and minority communities in the legal field. She is a founding member of the Jamaican Women of Florida and actively serves on the boards of the Caribbean Bar Association, the T.J. Reddick Bar Association, and the Gwen S. Cherry Bar Association. Additionally, she is involved with the Florida Bar Board of Governors and the Broward County Bar Association.

Her appointment represents another milestone in the broader movement toward greater Caribbean-American representation in the judiciary.

Serving Broward County, the 17th Judicial Circuit is the second-largest circuit in Florida. It consists of four courthouses: the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and three regional courthouses in Deerfield Beach, Plantation, and Hollywood. The circuit includes 90 judges—32 county court judges and 58 circuit judges—handling a wide range of legal matters across the county.

With Creary’s appointment, the 17th Judicial Circuit continues to reflect the vibrant diversity of Broward County, ensuring that its legal system remains inclusive and representative of the community it serves.