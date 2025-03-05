Woody Clermont becomes first Haitian American male judge appointed to 17th Judicial Circuit

Woody Clermont has made history as the first Haitian American male judge elected in Broward County.

Clermont’s investiture ceremony took place on February 28, 2025, at the main Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, as part of an event honoring five new judges across two separate ceremonies.

The 17th Judicial Circuit announced the investitures of Circuit Court Judge Jonathan D. Lott and County Court Judge Lauren N. Peffer on February 21, followed by County Court Judges Kathleen E. Angione, Woody Clermont, and Corey B. Friedman on February 28.

Chief Judge Jack Tuter welcomed the new judges, emphasizing their youthful energy and readiness to serve on the Bench. “The 17th Circuit is proud to announce the robing of five new judges. The judges are all young, energetic and ready to take the Bench,” Tuter remarked. “We welcome the new judges and wish them longevity and good health in their new roles.”

Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Haitian parents, Clermont’s rise to the Bench is a testament to his dedication to public service and justice. He served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office from 2005, gaining nearly five years of invaluable prosecutorial experience. Clermont also worked as a Commission Aide to the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners between 2020 and 2021, supporting District 9 under Democratic Vice Chairman Kionne McGhee.

Clermont’s appointment marks a significant achievement, following the historic election of Florence Taylor Barner, the first Haitian American judge in Broward County, in 2016. As a County Court Judge, Clermont is assigned to the South Regional Courthouse in Hollywood, where he handles cases in Criminal Division SB and Civil Division 62.

Other Caribbean-American judges on the 17th Judicial Circuit Bench

The 17th Judicial Circuit is also home to several other judges of Caribbean descent, further emphasizing the diversity and representation in the legal system. These judges include:

Florence Taylor Barner (Haitian)

(Haitian) Woody R. Clermont (Haitian)

(Haitian) Tabitha B. Eves (Trinidadian)

(Trinidadian) Fabienne E. Fahnestock (Haitian)

(Haitian) Phoebee Francois (Haitian)

(Haitian) Jackie Powell (Jamaican)

(Jamaican) Jose Izquierdo (Cuban)

(Cuban) Carlos A. Rodriguez (Cuban)

(Cuban) Marina Garcia-Wood (Cuban)

(Cuban) Alberto Ribas Jr. (Cuban)

Caribbean Descent General Magistrates

In addition, the 17th Judicial Circuit has several general magistrates of Caribbean descent, contributing to the continued diversification of the circuit’s legal personnel. These magistrates are:

Yves Laventure (Haitian)

(Haitian) Stephanie Matalon (Jamaican)

(Jamaican) Hilary Creary (Jamaican)

The 17th Judicial Circuit serves Broward County and is the second-largest circuit in the state of Florida. It comprises four courthouses: the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and three regional courthouses: the North Regional Courthouse in Deerfield Beach, the West Regional Courthouse in Plantation, and the South Regional Courthouse in Hollywood. The circuit boasts 90 judges, including 32 county court judges and 58 circuit judges.

Judge Clermont’s appointment is a proud moment for both his family and the Haitian American community, and his legal career is set to inspire many others who aspire to serve in the judiciary. With a growing presence of judges and magistrates of Caribbean descent, the 17th Judicial Circuit continues to reflect the rich diversity of South Florida’s population.