Burmese python hunt in Florida Everglades slated for August

Photo caption: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, holds a Burmese python at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual ten-day event to be held August 5-14, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. Also pictured are Ron Bergeron, left, McKayla Spencer, second from left, Rodney Barreto, third from right, and Jan Fore, second from right. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Santana Salmon

Flanked by a huge writhing snake, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades will begin on August 5.

People must register to participate and complete an online training course for the event, which typically draws hundreds from across the country. Last year’s “Python Challenge” involved more than 600 people from 25 states, DeSantis said at a news conference in the Everglades.

Behind the Republican governor, it took three people to hold a live, 10-foot female python as a demonstration. The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.

“These pythons are a threat to the Everglades,” DeSantis said. “Let’s reel in some pythons.”

The hunt begins August 5 at 8:00 a.m. and ends August 14 at 5:00 p.m. Prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons captured and $1,500 for the longest snake. Last year, the first-prize winner captured 223 pythons, while the $1,500 winner bagged a snake that was more than 15 feet long. Snakes must be killed humanely.

DeSantis said this year’s state budget includes $3 million specifically for python removal in the Everglades, including technology such as infrared sensors to locate the hard-to-see snakes in the wild. A key point of the snake event, the governor said, is to raise awareness about the threat and enable people to take part.

“We view this as a challenge,” he said. “We really wanted to supercharge those efforts.”

The Burmese python (Python bivittatus) is one of the largest species of snakes. It is native to a large area of Southeast Asia and is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. Until 2009, it was considered a subspecies of Python molurus but is now recognized as a distinct species. It is an invasive species in Florida as a result of the pet trade.

 

