Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks.

According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, B.A.T. detectives began surveillance on a previously identified suspect vehicle as it traveled to the city of North Lauderdale and parked near a Farm Store.

Detectives said they witnessed the front seat passenger, later identified as Bennie Harrison, approach the convenience storefront window, and look inside. Using a window punch, Harrison broke the store’s front window and proceeded to enter. He later exited the store, reentered the vehicle, and left.

Detectives continued to surveil the vehicle until it stopped in Oakland Park at another business. That’s when detectives conducted a vehicle immobilization technique on the suspect’s vehicle, and both subjects were taken into custody.

The driver, identified as Ma’kenna Burton a 20-year-old female from Fort Lauderdale, was arrested on charges of burglary of a structure/dwelling and criminal attempt to solicit/conspire third-degree felony burglary.

Harrison who is 30 and resides in Pompano Beach was arrested on charges of burglary of a structure/dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of burglary tools, grand theft of a firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to the arrest report, Harrison was also already on felony probation for burglary and faced charges from two recent burglaries in Pompano Beach. Detectives suspect he may have been involved in additional burglaries in Deerfield Beach and Oakland Park.

The investigation into these crimes is ongoing.