BSO celebrates the season Shop with the Sheriff Event

On Wednesday December 14, 200 children will be able to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year when they join Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony for Shop with the Sheriff.

The event is entirely funded by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and the Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council.

Last year, BSO held a drive-thru holiday gift-giving event at the Public Safety Building due to the pandemic. This year, the Shop with the Sheriff annual holiday event will return to the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Lauderdale beginning at 9 a.m. on December 14.

Each child will receive $200 to spend. In addition, all children will receive toiletry kits.

For nearly 20 years, BSO school resource deputies have coordinated the Shop with the Sheriff event. They selected elementary school students from BSO districts who meet specific criteria such as demonstrating good behavior and having a financial need.

The student shoppers will be paired with volunteers from all corners of BSO, including sworn and civilian staff and members of the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and the Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council.