Broward Schools earns 29 Magnet Merit Awards from Magnet Schools of America

By Sheri-kae McLeod

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has once again been recognized for excellence, earning an impressive 29 Merit Awards from Magnet Schools of America (MSA).

These include three prestigious Top Magnet Schools of Excellence awards, 12 Magnet Schools of Excellence awards, and 14 Magnet Schools of Distinction awards. The recognition highlights the district’s dedication to providing innovative, high-quality educational opportunities.

Among the top honorees, Colbert Museum Magnet School, Driftwood Middle School, and Fort Lauderdale High School received the Top Magnet Schools of Excellence award for their outstanding programs in STEAM, Health & Wellness, and Pre-Law & Public Affairs, respectively.

Other schools recognized include Apollo Middle School for its STEM program, Hallandale Magnet High School for its Academy of Entrepreneurship, and South Plantation High School for its Environmental Science and Everglades Restoration program.

“We are incredibly proud of our magnet schools and programs for these outstanding achievements,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn. “These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and administrators, and reinforce our ongoing commitment to offering high-quality educational opportunities for our students.”

Each year, MSA honors schools nationwide for their commitment to academic excellence, innovative curriculum, and strong community engagement. BCPS will be formally recognized at the MSA Awards Ceremony in April 2025.

For more information about BCPS magnet programs, visit browardschools.com/magnetprograms.

