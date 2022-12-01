Broward police releases sketch of man in highway shooting

Broward Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of the man who fired several rounds at two vehicles on the highway Sunday night. Since the shooting, detectives said have worked tirelessly to identify the shooter and his vehicle.

According to reports Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit. Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to the scene.

Law enforcement said they located two victims on the scene, an adult male and an adult female, who were shot while driving on the interstate. The two who had gunshot wounds were transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to an area hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

- Advertisement -

Further investigations revealed, a newer model white BMW i8 side-swiped the victims’ Nissan Sentra. At that point, shots were fired by the driver of the BMW. The male victim sustained injuries that are not life-threatening; however, the female’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

A third victim, who was in a separate vehicle, was later identified at a nearby hospital. The third victim is a juvenile female and sustained injuries that are not life-threatening. Detectives believe the same BMW i8 was also involved in this shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

According to detectives, the shooter’s vehicle may have damage to the side view mirror on the passenger side.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Violent Crimes Det. Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356. Reports may also be made by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.