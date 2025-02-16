Better Together: Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare unite to tackle health disparities

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at expanding healthcare access and addressing critical health disparities across Broward County.

The initiative, called Better Together, will focus on three pressing issues: improving maternal and primary healthcare, combating hypertension, and reducing food insecurity.

Broward County, home to a large Caribbean-American population, has long struggled with significant healthcare challenges. Statistics show that 35% of all Black infant deaths occur in just a few identified communities, one in 10 residents suffers from hypertension, and nearly 200,000 people lack access to nutritious food.

“This partnership is about transforming healthcare in our county,” said Shane Strum, President & CEO of Broward Health and Interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. “We’re moving beyond the traditional healthcare model to create something revolutionary.”

Addressing Broward health care gaps

Despite previous efforts, many communities in Broward County remain “maternity deserts,” where access to essential prenatal and postpartum care is limited. In zip-codes 33311 and 33313, which account for only 10% of the county’s population, 21% of all infant deaths and 36% of Black infant deaths occur.

“Better Together is committed to ensuring that no woman is left without access to care,” said Melida Akiti, Chief Transformation Officer at Broward Health. “Our goal is to bring healthcare closer to home, ensuring safer pregnancies and healthier adults.”

The initiative will include:

A county-wide call center launching in April 2025 to help residents find nearby primary and maternal care providers.

New brick-and-mortar clinics in medical desert areas.

Mobile health units that will travel to churches and community centers to provide screenings and ongoing care.

Expanded hypertension programs, offering blood pressure monitoring and navigators for pregnant women throughout their pregnancy and postpartum year.

Fighting food insecurity

With 11% of Broward’s population facing food insecurity, Better Together is also prioritizing access to nutritious meals. In partnership with Feeding South Florida, the initiative will establish food distribution locations in the most vulnerable communities.

Measuring success

To track its impact, the program will monitor key health indicators such as:

Emergency room visits for avoidable conditions.

Prenatal care access and postpartum checkups.

Rates of low birth weight, preterm births, and maternal complications.

Screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and chronic illnesses.

Immunization rates among children and expectant mothers.

“This is a historic moment for Broward County,” said Christopher Pernicano, Chairman of the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. “We are setting a new standard for community healthcare.”

Akiti echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the power of collaboration. “Better Together isn’t just a name—it’s a belief that by working together, we can create a healthier, stronger Broward County.”