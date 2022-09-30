Broward Detectives solve 12-year murder case

More than ten years after a man was found murdered in his home, forensic evidence, witness interviews and persistent detective work, led Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators to the killer.

According to the official police report on August 30, 2010, BSO deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident at 1386 N.E. 34th Street in Oakland Park. When they arrived, they discovered a man lying face down with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Alfred McMurray. McMurray’s vehicle and other items were missing from the home.

In 2010, detectives conducted numerous interviews and gathered evidence at the murder scene but were unable to identify a clear suspect. However, in May 2022, new information led homicide investigators to identify a possible suspect, Aaron Michael Dobbins. A search warrant for Dobbin’s DNA and subsequent testing found that his DNA matched the evidence gathered 12 years ago.

The Homicide Unit detectives alleged Dobbins lived in Oakland Park during the time of the murder and knew McMurray through Dobbins’ roommate. Investigators said based on the information gathered and evidence collected in this case, they believe Dobbins is responsible for the murder.

Dobbins was arrested in Hillsborough County, and on September 22, he was extradited to Broward County. He is facing one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the Broward County Main Jail.