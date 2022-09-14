Broward County Children Services promotes literacy through Read for the Record

Each year, Read for the Record brings together millions of adults and children as they read the same book on the same day, building an intergenerational community through reading. This year is no different as the Children’s Services Council of Broward County invites everyone to participate in the literacy enhancement initiative.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) supports the communitywide Campaign for Grade-Level Reading that provides literacy and early education backing and other resources for children, parents, and teachers.

A highlight of this campaign is Broward: Read for the Record! part of the Jumpstart Read for the Record global efforts to raise awareness around the critical importance of early literacy and increase access to high-quality children’s books.

The book selected for this year is Nigel and the Moon written by Antwan Eady and illustrated by Gracey Zhang. The book, published by HarperCollins, encourages children to celebrate where they come from, who they are, and who they want to be. The author will be in South Florida for the Broward County Library’s Literary Conference, and is scheduled to read to children at Thurgood Marshal Elementary on Thursday, September 22, at 8:30 a.m.

The CSC, Broward County Public Schools and other partners, coordinate activities where volunteers read “Nigel and the Moon” to 40,000 students in 500 VPK centers, 225 schools, and 1,500 classrooms throughout Broward County. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up to read at HandsOnBroward.org.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000 and reauthorized on November 4, 2014. The role of the council is to provide the leadership, advocacy, and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.