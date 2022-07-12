fbpx
Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami area Jewish center

The child was one of several children from the same family who attend Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens
By Santana Salmon

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died after being left in a car outside a South Florida preschool where both his parents are staff members, police said.

The child was one of several children from the same family who attend Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald reported.

Temperatures outside were in the mid-90s Fahrenheit. The unresponsive child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy’s father was being interviewed by police late Monday, the Herald reported.

“This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel,” Rabbi Benzion Korf, the center’s dean, said in a short statement issued late Monday.

Korf said a therapist and grief counselor would be available for staff and students at the center on Tuesday.

