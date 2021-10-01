Biden Sends Federal Funds to Broward Schools After Governor Cuts Funding

President Joe Biden’s administration made good on a promise to support school boards, including Broward, that are facing financial consequences over mask mandates.

The U.S. Department of Education sent over $420,000 in federal funds to Broward School District, one of the two counties in the state that had their funding cut by the Governor because of their mask rules. The money will be used to cover the salaries of the Superintendent and board members, who had their pay cut by the state.

The action marks the latest move in a tit for tat between the Biden administration and Gov Ron DeSantis over masks. Biden had called some Florida superintendents in August, encouraging them to keep fighting DeSantis’ rules on masks.

“The President commended their leadership and courage to do the right thing for the health and well-being of their students, teachers, and schools,” the statement from the White House had read.

The interim Superintendent for Broward Schools, Dr Vickie Cartwright expressed gratitude to the Biden administration for the funds. She said it is the first time that a school district has been given direct access to federal funding.

“We typically never receive funding directly from the federal government, this is unique,” said interim superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

“We are grateful for the support of the federal government in helping us continue to protect our students and staff from COVID-19. I support our School Board for their focus on doing what is in the best interest of our families to ensure our schools continue to provide safe and healthy learning environments,” she added.

Last week, Alachua County became the first district in Florida to receive federal funding.

Amid the back and forth between the Biden administration and Florida officials, both Broward and Alachua have stood by their mask mandates.