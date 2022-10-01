fbpx
NewsLocal

As Recovery Begins from Hurricane Ian, Contact Your Insurer to Get the Claims Process Started

As Recovery Begins from Hurricane Ian, Contact Your Insurer to Get the Claims Process Started
By Santana Salmon

As Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian begin to assess damage, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is urging homeowners to contact their home, auto, and/or flood insurer as soon as possible to file their claim. Insurers may be contacted through their toll-free claims number, app, website, or by text.

“The first step toward recovery is filing your insurance claim and getting the claims process started. To help with the claims process, make an inventory of what was lost or damaged and keep any receipts for materials you purchase to assist with repairs. Insurers stand ready to help their policyholders recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian by paying covered claims as quickly as possible,” said Logan McFaddin, APCIA’s vice president of state government relations.

Damage associated with wind and other severe weather is typically covered under standard homeowners, renters, or business policy. Property owners with flood damage need to contact their flood insurer to file a flood-related claim. Water damage to a vehicle is typically covered under an auto policy if the policyholder has chosen to purchase comprehensive physical damage coverage.

- Advertisement -

Many standard homeowners and renters policies provide reimbursement of additional living expenses when the property is determined to be uninhabitable due to damage. This provision helps pay for things like temporary housing, restaurant meals, overnight parking, and laundry service. Check with your insurer or agent for a list of what your policy will cover.

“After the storm, watch out for fraudsters, dishonest contractors, and other third parties who come out of the woodwork to prey on homeowners in desperate need of repairs. Before signing any contracts for repair work, talk to your insurer first to make sure the damage is covered and then find a licensed, reputable contractor to do the work,” added McFaddin.

Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate and APCIA has created a Prevent Contractor Fraud and Abuse Guide that details red-flag warning signs and steps to take before hiring a contractor.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association is the primary national trade association for home, auto, and business insurers.

 

Previous articleMosquitoes Love Water prevent breeding sites
Next articleJamaica could benefit from Canada’s removal of COVID-19 restrictions

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica could benefit from Canada’s removal of COVID-19 restrictions

Jamaica could benefit from Canada’s removal of COVID-19 restrictions

Click here to view
Skip to content