As Recovery Begins from Hurricane Ian, Contact Your Insurer to Get the Claims Process Started

As Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian begin to assess damage, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is urging homeowners to contact their home, auto, and/or flood insurer as soon as possible to file their claim. Insurers may be contacted through their toll-free claims number, app, website, or by text.

“The first step toward recovery is filing your insurance claim and getting the claims process started. To help with the claims process, make an inventory of what was lost or damaged and keep any receipts for materials you purchase to assist with repairs. Insurers stand ready to help their policyholders recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian by paying covered claims as quickly as possible,” said Logan McFaddin, APCIA’s vice president of state government relations.

Damage associated with wind and other severe weather is typically covered under standard homeowners, renters, or business policy. Property owners with flood damage need to contact their flood insurer to file a flood-related claim. Water damage to a vehicle is typically covered under an auto policy if the policyholder has chosen to purchase comprehensive physical damage coverage.

Many standard homeowners and renters policies provide reimbursement of additional living expenses when the property is determined to be uninhabitable due to damage. This provision helps pay for things like temporary housing, restaurant meals, overnight parking, and laundry service. Check with your insurer or agent for a list of what your policy will cover.

“After the storm, watch out for fraudsters, dishonest contractors, and other third parties who come out of the woodwork to prey on homeowners in desperate need of repairs. Before signing any contracts for repair work, talk to your insurer first to make sure the damage is covered and then find a licensed, reputable contractor to do the work,” added McFaddin.

Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate and APCIA has created a Prevent Contractor Fraud and Abuse Guide that details red-flag warning signs and steps to take before hiring a contractor.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association is the primary national trade association for home, auto, and business insurers.