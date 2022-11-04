Arrest made in brazen strong arm robbery case

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit have arrested Marcravio Grace in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.

Grace faces charges related to the robbery. The arrest was made with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Surveillance video previously released to the public showed an unknown individual in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. The male exits the car wearing a light-colored hat, shirt, and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, the person is seen approaching the victim from behind as she enters Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. The male is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her, and fleeing the scene.

Through investigative methods, detectives located the Nissan and learned that 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller had taken the car from a relative one day prior to the strong-arm robbery being committed. Fuller was the last known person to have driven the vehicle and became a person of interest.

On Monday, October 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved. He was located and arrested on Thursday, November 3, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Grace is booked at BSO Main Jail and will face one count of robbery in the third degree.