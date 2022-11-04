fbpx
spot_img
FeaturedNewsLocal

Arrest made in brazen strong arm robbery case

Arrest made in brazen strong arm robbery case
By Santana Salmon

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit have arrested Marcravio Grace in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.

Grace faces charges related to the robbery. The arrest was made with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Surveillance video previously released to the public showed an unknown individual in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. The male exits the car wearing a light-colored hat, shirt, and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, the person is seen approaching the victim from behind as she enters Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. The male is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her, and fleeing the scene.

- Advertisement -

Through investigative methods, detectives located the Nissan and learned that 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller had taken the car from a relative one day prior to the strong-arm robbery being committed. Fuller was the last known person to have driven the vehicle and became a person of interest.

On Monday, October 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved. He was located and arrested on Thursday, November 3, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Grace is booked at BSO Main Jail and will face one count of robbery in the third degree.

 

Previous articleSports fan robbed pistol whipped and robbed at gunpoint
Next articleRussell set for Renegades stint

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Shepherd fireworks trumps Bravo’s fifty in Harpy Eagles win

Shepherd fireworks trumps Bravo’s fifty in Harpy Eagles win

Click here to view
Skip to content