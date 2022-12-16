fbpx
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

By Santana Salmon

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month.

According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. Emergency crews met with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers while on scene. Investigators also made contact with a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger who found the victim while conducting a routine patrol along the interstate.

The victim, identified as an adult female, was pronounced dead on at the scene by paramedics. Her body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s (ME) Office for an autopsy.

At the request of FHP, BSO’s Homicide Unit began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pembroke Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest thereafter.

On the evening of Tuesday, December 13, Patterson Jr. was located in Georgia and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree.

 

