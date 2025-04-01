NewsCaribbeanBelize

Legal battle over Belize opposition UDP leadership continues

Belize Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow confident of defeating moves to oust him
Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow File Photo.
By Jovani Davis

Despite the conclusion of Belize’s general elections, the legal battle over the leadership of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) remains unresolved.

On Monday, both factions—led by former UDP leader Moses “Shyne” Barrow and Tracy Panton—appeared before Justice Dr. Tawanda Hondora as the court heard arguments on the legitimacy of Panton’s leadership.

At the center of the case is Barrow’s challenge to Panton’s October 20, 2024, convention, which he claims was held in violation of the UDP’s constitution. His attorney, Dr. Christopher Malcolm, argued that Panton lacked the authority to call for a convention, as that power is vested in the party’s chairman. He further contended that Panton was not even a UDP member at the time, making the entire process invalid.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Barrow insisted that seeing the case through is critical for democracy and the rule of law.

“Anyone offering themselves up for office must demonstrate that they can follow the rule of law,” he stated. He also pointed out that the court had questioned the Panton faction’s contradictory positions on party rules and procedures.

Panton’s legal team, led by King’s Counsel Peter Knox, countered that the convention was legitimate, as UDP delegates exercised their right to vote. Knox argued that while the UDP’s constitution does not explicitly grant Panton authority to call a convention, it also does not prohibit it. He maintained that the party’s structure grants delegates significant power, and Panton acted to uphold their rights when other party officials failed to do so.

“The delegates are a fundamental part of the party, and their rights must be upheld,” Knox asserted. He also dismissed concerns about procedural missteps, such as not involving the Secretary General in the process, arguing that all necessary notifications were made, and the convention proceeded with full participation.

Justice Hondora has reserved judgment, with a ruling expected at a later date. The outcome of the case could have significant implications for the leadership and future of Belize’s opposition party.

 

