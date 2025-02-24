Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Kenyan officer killed in Haiti during anti-gang mission

More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti
The arrival of the Kenyans over the last weekend brings the total strength of the United Nations Security Council-sanctioned Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti to 807 military and police officers
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission has suffered its first casualty, with an officer succumbing to injuries sustained during an anti-gang operation in Haiti’s Lower Artibonite region.

Jack Ombaka, spokesman for the MSS, described the fallen officer as a “hero” and vowed that security forces would continue their mission to dismantle criminal gangs terrorizing the country.

“We will pursue these gangs to the last man standing. We will not let you down,” Ombaka said.

According to an MSS statement, the operation took place in Segur-Savien, near the town of Pont-Sonde, north of the capital, Port-au-Prince. The injured officer was airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.

Following the officer’s death, MSS forces pursued and killed the gang member responsible, Ombaka confirmed. The officer’s identity has not been disclosed.

The Kenya-led MSS mission was authorized by a 2023 United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution to combat gang violence and restore stability in Haiti, which has been in turmoil since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Criminal gangs have since sought to seize control of Port-au-Prince, carrying out violent attacks that have claimed the lives of women, children, and other civilians.

Over 800 military and police officers, mostly Kenyans, are already in the country, as part of the MSS. Last month, Kenya announced plans to send an all-female Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to Haiti to bolster the country’s security. The MSS is expected to reach a total of 2,500 officers.

Addressing the ongoing crisis, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced plans to present a new initiative to the Security Council, aimed at bolstering security efforts in Haiti. He proposed a model similar to the UN-backed operation in Somalia, where the organization would cover structural and logistical expenses while salaries for security forces would be paid through an existing trust fund.

“If the Security Council accepts this proposal, we will have the conditions to finally have an effective force to defeat the gangs in Haiti and create the conditions for democracy,” Guterres said.

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have also expressed concern over Haiti’s deteriorating security situation. Speaking at the opening of the CARICOM summit last week, Barbados Prime Minister and CARICOM chair Mia Mottley warned that merely scheduling elections for November 15 would not be enough to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, Kenyan police officers deployed as part of the MSS have intensified security operations in the Lower Artibonite region, where they have reportedly neutralized several gangs. Ombaka said residents in the area had pleaded for increased security measures, prompting the swift response from Kenyan forces.

“Answering their plea, our brave Kenyan officers responded without hesitation,” he said. “This is the price our courageous officer paid—he was killed while fighting for the people of Haiti.”

